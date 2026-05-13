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April's avatar
April
2d

I have to disagree a little on this one. Obesity greatly raises risk of stroke and heart attack, and puts pressure on the joints that is painful and can hasten joint replacement surgery needs. It’s also miserable. People who are actually obese and need to lose weight can benefit immensely from these medications. Doctors are supposed to monitor weight loss and side effects. On the program I’m on which is microdosing, they encourage strength training and eating lots of protein. These drugs are not easy to get. A lot of insurance denies them. Hollywood types may do stupid things but that’s not a public health crisis.

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Steakslave's avatar
Steakslave
2d

My guess is that when a person with certain (perhaps even latent) personality traits uses these drugs, they fail to zero in on a stopping point. For example, vulnerable narcissism is sometimes associated with anorexia. Just a theory, but celebrities in the public spotlight could certainly fit the bill. Personally, I find women with curves attractive and I mean healthy, not obese. Their doctors need to tell them to put down the needle and find a cheeseburger. Nobody wants to snuggle with a skeleton.

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