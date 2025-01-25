Pete Hegseth Squeaks by as Secretary of Defense Following Massive Smear Campaign
The Manufactured Smears Against Pete Hegseth: A Deep State Agenda Unveiled
The Senate has approved Hegseth's appointment as Secretary of Defense with a narrow 51-50 vote, with Vance casting the deciding vote after RINO Republican Senators Susan Collins (ME), Lisa Murkowski (AK), and Mitch McConnell (KY) sided with Democrats in opposition.
In the ever-evolving landscape of political intrigue and power struggles, the confirmation…