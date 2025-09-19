How do unhinged influencers get so much power over certain people? Why does anyone listen to them at all? Today, we will look at two such self-sabotaging self-promoters: Candace Owens and Karlyn Borysenko, lesser known but in some ways far more notorious.

Candace Owens and Her Charlie Kirk Derangement Syndrome

Candace Owens was once a bright and promising young conservative star. But, like Icarus falling from the sky, Candace’s ascension was cut short when her wings began to melt under the powerful force of her own ego.

Candace, once thought to be a potential presidential contender, abruptly shifted from inciteful and on target to inciting and targeting. Specifically, she got herself kicked off the Daily Wire for her rising, rabid antisemitism following the October 7 Hamas attack. Since then, she has become more and more unhinged.

Now, since Charlie Kirk’s death, Candace has been further cementing herself as a bona fide lunatic with bizarre and fanciful stories that she was Kirk’s “bestie,” despite the sad reality that Kirk, too, had to remove Candace from his life because of her increasing focus on “Israel did it” conspiracy theories.

Candace has insinuated that it was actually Israel, not a leftist trans lover, who assassinated Kirk. She bizarrely claims that Israel needed to do this because Charlie was “just about” to publicly turn on Israel…but if Candace was one of the few people who knew this, how did Israel find out? And if influencers critical of an allegedly all-powerful Israel are so threatening, why is Candace a) still platformed on YouTube b) still alive?

Candace’s stories are nonsensical at times. For example, Candace Owens claims that somehow Kirk, despite being a regular Protestant church goer, was actually planning to switch to Owens’ militant brand of Roman Catholicism…a move apparently unknown to everyone else in Kirk’s life, including his wife.

Candace has ominously claimed that as one of the “masons” of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), she would go after anyone who didn’t do her bidding. Candace has been claiming that Brigitte Marcon is a man. In a recent clip, Candace rants that Marcon providing evidence that she’s female is somehow designed to distract Candace from speaking up about Charlie Kirk’s death.

Meet Karlyn Borysenko, Lolcow

Now let’s turn to Candace Owens’ soul stepsister. X users were upset yesterday with Jesse Watters for airing a brief interview with Karlyn Borysenko, self-proclaimed “anti-communist cult leader” and now full-blown “lolcow” with her own 100+ page thread on Kiwi Farms (and growing). (The first post is written in white text - you need to select it to read it.)

Why was Jesse Watters getting so much heat for airing Karlyn? Well, she’s gotten a reputation for snapping at everyone and anyone for the slightest criticism on her social media - Aeon Chronicle included. Just last week, Karlyn was ranting on X that Andy Ngo made up Trantifa. She was bashing Ngo over and over again in multiple posts, such as this one:

Conservatives are lying to millions of people. Trantifa is not real. Andy Ngo made it up. The right is completely unhinged from reality regarding the far left, which is why the left will continue to win.

In a mild criticism from the AeonChronicle X account suggesting that she stop focusing so much on Andy Ngo, Karlyn went ballistic, saying that she hoped our kids would be queered, rage quit from doing undercover work (temporarily), and then started yelling that conservatives were stupid and should therefore suffer and die.

This apparently is a mild response from her, compared to the Karlyn carnage from the past 5 years. You’ll need to read the Kiwi Farms thread and articles from Poetrypainter on X to get a fuller picture, but it involves everything from a potentially pedo husband to stalking James Lindsay and his family. She’s trashed Andy Ngo, DataRepublican, and any number of competing influencers.

Karlyn has also publicly used witchcraft to hex men who have spurned her.

For a deeper dive, check out Josh Slocum’s podcast covering Karlyn - audio version here - and his Substack post, where the issue of her dead dog is covered…Josh writes:

To be blunt: I believe she used her dead dog to evoke sympathy and cash payments on her Youtube channel to an extreme and vulgar degree. To be even more blunt: I don’t believe her claims to have been genuinely grieving. I think she’s lying. The only thing she cared about vis-a-vis her dog’s death, in my view, is the attention, sympathy, and cash her contrived mourning could bring. As someone who has deeply mourned beloved pets, I found her antics offensive.

For some context, some of Karlyn’s harshest critics on Kiwi Farms are suggesting that Karlyn let her dog drink beer (accidentally?) and then killed the dog with neglect by not taking it to the vet because it was her birthday. (More detail here at Poetrypainter’s Substack.)

I have no idea what is really true on all this. Josh was not saying this. But the greater issue (well, besides potential animal neglect) is that Karlyn will go after anyone who so much as mildly criticizes her, such as Josh Slocum.

How Do These Crazy Women Get So Much Attention?

In watching these two train wrecks, it occurred to me that both Candace and Karlyn are two examples of what happens when fame meets a monster ego.

I’ve known famous people. If you are not well-adjusted, fame can really mess with your head. But what’s worse than a famous person who has arrived? A semi-famous person who is trying to claw their way up.

But why, oh why, are there still sycophantic followers defending these vicious influencers?

Josh Slocum mentions in his podcast that Karlyn is intelligent. And yes, she and Candace are both intelligent. But having some ability to put together words in a compelling manner does not mean you are psychologically sound.

Josh covers the epidemic of “Cluster B” maladaptive psychology on his Disaffected podcast. Both Candace and Karlyn exhibits signs of Cluster B as well as full-blown narcissistic personality disorder.

Cluster B personality disorders are characterized by dramatic, overly emotional or unpredictable thinking or behavior. Narcissistic personality disorder is a specific Cluster B disorder marked by an inflated sense of self-importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, troubled relationships, and a lack of empathy for others.

Narcissists excel at gaslighting and getting people on their side through lies and deflection. You’ll note how both Candace and Karlyn act like the aggrieved victims, yet also constantly make themselves into heroic martyrs standing up against “the enemy,” whether it is Brigitte Macron in Candace’s case or…pretty much everyone who isn’t Karlyn in Karlyn’s case.

Well-meaning people fall for this because most of us cannot believe how emotionally sick some people are.

Why would Candace lie?…is the thought. She lies, because she can.

So full disclosure - about 5-6 years ago, I was a paid member of Karlyn’s community and joined her private Zoom calls. She seemed nice and chill at the time, but I noticed a thin skin appearing. Half the community left when she got into some public battles with a former wannabe business partner. I drifted away, turned off by her growing obsession with attacking critics. I basically forgot about her, until last week.

I had no clue how far she had fallen. When she cropped up in an X feed last week, I was genuinely ignorant of how aggressive she had become, although I was warned by a colleague some months earlier.

Karlyn can do some interesting work, and when I first saw her again on X after years of forgetting her, I was considering quoting her in a Substack article. That is, until she went ballistic over Andy Ngo and then said all conservatives should basically suffer and die.

Since then, I went on a Karlyn rabbit hole, and what I found totally shocked me.

The change in Karlyn is apparent. When she used to be somewhat cute (though never a looker), she is now positively ghoulish, channeling Linda Blair in the Exorcist:

In this recent post, Karlyn blames others for her own stalking behavior:

There was once a group of people who spent years gang stalking and harassing me every day of my life. Tonight, those people are crying, complaining and shouting that people shouldn’t be exposed to my work. Because I won. They lost. They didn’t silence me. This is for them:

Karlyn’s appearance is alarming. She looks like a corpse. I genuinely feel sorry for her. I literally think she may be actually possessed. How can she not see how unhealthy she looks? It’s like she has hate anorexia.

I honestly struggled with writing about her, since she’s so clearly messed up. But enabling her by pretending she’s not toxic won’t help her either.

Meanwhile, Candace Owens might still be somewhat pretty, the contortions in her face seem almost demonic sometimes. She waves her head around too much…it’s like she doesn’t have total control over herself.

Like Karlyn, Candace likes to make herself out to be the heroic martyr, saying things like: “You don’t think I’m strong enough to handle it.”

Naive followers, wanting to vicariously live through the self-proclaimed martyr, buy the victim shtick and vigorously defend the crazed behavior online.

Part of this is also a desire to be part of an elite “in” group that allegedly knows more than the sorry, stupid plebes that criticize their idols. This may explain why Karlyn’s followers stubbornly insist that the only way to fight the woke left is to “learn” and “be educated” by Karlyn herself, as if no-one else has the answers. The brainwashed followers can never provide specifics on how this education actually change anything in the real world.

Ultimately, the stubborn followers of Candace and Karlyn are naive and sometimes egotistical, buying into narcissistic victim narratives because their discernment is weak.

Look, I fell for Karlyn in the beginning too. It’s hard to believe someone could just be doing this work to inflate themselves.

But if we are going to be more effective in fighting “woke,” we need to stop idolizing flawed influencers. Instead of passing around Candace’s or Karlyn’s ideas, consider doing your own podcast or organizing people in your local area.

Ultimately, this toxic behavior is sabotaging, not just to these influencers themselves, but to everyone. We can pray for both Candace and Karlyn, who are clearly damaged people, but we need to stop making excuses for their bad behavior. Stop enabling them.

