With thousands of Iranian protestors dead by the hands of the fascist Islamic dictatorship, President Trump is weighing options to liberate the Iranian people.

Intervention has risks but could also result in a free Iranian people. A provisionary democratic government is waiting in the wings to take over with the help of Reza Pahlavi II, the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran.

A strict “American First” perspective would suggest that the U.S. stay out of the conflict, but the Iranian Islamic regime is also a threat to the U.S. and collaborator with China and Russia. In the long run, a free Iran would be better for everyone.

What do you think? Vote below and share your thoughts in the comments:

