The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa's avatar
Teresa
1d

It’s not that simple. Not all those that are opposing the current regime are Persians, supporting the Shaw.

And that is just one of the challenges.

Reply
Share
Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
20h

Help yes, but no boots on the ground. Only financial chokehold and keep Qatar neutralized.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aeon Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture