From Congresswoman Maxine Dexter = https://x.com/RepDexterOR/status/1972347063531684201

Trump is sending troops to Portland to distract & divide us. We won’t fall for it. We are united in protecting the city we love & its people. Join my telephone town hall Tuesday to hear how we protect our community’s values & get through this together. RSVP in bio or stream at http://Dexter.House.Gov/Live.

The townhall will be streamed Tuesday, September 30 at 5:45 PM Pacific at the above link.

This is following another X post -

https://x.com/RepDexterOR/status/1971754712664875266

We are hearing reports of increased federal agents in Portland. Let me be clear: Trump wants to tell a story of Portland that does not reflect who we are. The Portland we love is strong, compassionate, and unwavering in our commitment to protect our neighbors. The Portland we love did not ask for federal agents—and does not want them. We will not be divided. We are standing strong to protect one another.

Max is yet another gaslighting Oregon Democrat pretending all is well in Portland despite ongoing Antifa terrorist activity. If you have time to listen in on the town hall, please share your thoughts below.

DONATE

Share

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.