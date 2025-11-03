You heard it here first:

Prediction: Candace Owens’ real goal in tearing down TPUSA is not to get to “the truth” (whatever that is), but to run for president in 2028.

She will likely announce her candidacy next year.

She will try to insert herself into the GOP and when that fails, she will run as an independent.

When she runs independent, she will split enough of the vote that the Democrat ticket will win. This likely means Gavin Newsom/AOC. And that means game over for freedom.

Candace Owens will not care that she is handing the country over to far-left socialists. Her pride and ego will tell her that she can actually win the presidency, even though it will be impossible.

Behind the scenes, big money interests are likely now funding Candace, some to sow discord, and some to position her for the 2028 race. Some of them are possibly in contact with her, urging her to run for president and playing to her ego. These people know she can’t win, and are propping her up as a spoiler to help Newsom.

The Democrats just need candidate Candace to siphon off a few percentage points away from JD Vance and they win in a landslide.

Candace won’t care about that. She’s going scorched earth.

This is not an imaginary danger. It is highly likely that, unless she is peacefully exposed, Candace Owens will destroy America as we know it.

Candace Owens is one of the most powerful women in politics today. Her net worth is at least $5 million but probably more. She takes anonymous crypto donations on her website, so who knows where her real funding is coming from or how much money she is really making.

Candace’s business is not a non-profit and she is therefore not required to tell us where her money is coming from. She runs a company, Candance Owens LLC, that has trademarked multiple versions of the name “Candace.” Her trademark attorney is Jan Tamulewicz of Myers Wolin, which looks to be a high-end and likely expensive law firm.

Despite her wealth, Candace likes to portray herself as some embattled victim overcoming “adversity." Her blind followers have a collective persecution complex and label any criticism as “proof” that Candace is the “only one” willing to “risk” telling us “the truth.” They’ll claim she was demonetized and act like she’s some poor victim. But Candace would not be getting millions of views on YouTube unless the algorithm was helping promote her.

Candace’s followers are being programmed via sophisticated propaganda techniques to distrust everyone else and only listen to and obey Candace as Supreme Influencer. They are literally being brainwashed. Since her followers are so blind and deeply deceived, they are being used as an army of lies to sow discord and deception throughout the cybersphere.

Spiritual Warfare and Deception

So now I need to fess up and explain where I got that above information about Candace potentially running for president.

Some of you will roll your eyes at this. No matter. I’m being guided to explain this.

The Holy Spirit told me. I simply got quiet and asked what was really going on here. You too can get quiet and listen, but you also need to leave any loyalty to Candace at the door to hear properly.

See, I saw some videos from Troy Black, who shares “words” from the Lord, and he’s been warning about Candace for months now. The Holy Spirit told him that Candace was straight up lying and doing it for money.

He’s not the only one. So many pastors and prophets have been sounding the alarm, and so I thought I’d ask Holy Spirit myself.

I got a massive download of info. I also got an urgent sense that it was critical to share this information before it is too late.

Why would God want to “gossip” about Candace Owens, as one of her supporters claimed Troy Black is doing?

We are in a period of great spiritual warfare right now. A lot of people who appear to be sheep are actually wolves. Candace Owens is one of them.

Based on what I heard from the Holy Spirit, Candace is driven by revenge, not just against TPUSA for outing her, but against the conservative/MAGA movement in general. She got canned from the Daily Wire and skipped over for a position in Trump’s cabinet.

She’s furious and she wants tear everything down.

Her apparent goal is to destroy TPUSA and the entire MAGA movement and replace it with her own Candace Owens movement.

If she can’t be queen, then she will be OK with the USA burning under a Gavin Newsom presidency.

Candace Owens is not THE Anti-Christ, but she is AN Anti-Christ who will gleefully tear down America to achieve her goals for power and glory.

She has major demonic energy behind her. She is not fully possessed but powerfully influenced by demons, and not just little ones, a major Principality is behind her.

How can you tell she is on the side of evil? She exploits people’s fears and suspicions over other groups, most recently Jews and Mormons, who she claims are in cahoots.

She is beyond your benign prayers at this point and any prayers you do regarding Candace should be focused on reducing her influence and hampering the demons controlling her.

As we shared in an earlier article here, Candace is using sophisticated NLP programming techniques to literally brainwash her followers. Many of them are bitter women who are jealous of pretty beauty queens like Erika Kirk. They enjoy the feeling of vicarious power they feel by connecting with Candace’s dark energy.

While not all who are duped by Candace are bad people, most of them are acting in bad faith. Try asking them what their ultimate goal is in their quest for “truth.” They can’t answer you. They won’t answer you.

For example, I posted the following to Candace follower “Trish Hope - National Delegate-TX,” who was gleefully trashing Erika Kirk:

What would “getting to the bottom of it” exactly accomplish? What is your end goal here? To end funding of Israel? What exactly? If so, why are you wasting energies on slandering a widow instead of joining the existing leftist movement to divest from Israel? https://x.com/AeonChronicle/status/1985355639900516798

She dodged the answer, and the other Candance Cultie screamed virtually and then blocked the Aeon Chronicle account.

SHUT UP, AEON. IT’S FREE SPEECH, WE’LL SAY WHATEVER WE WANT. https://x.com/ImGinnyRobinson/status/1985356893728989328

In other words, they don’t know what their end goal is. But Candace does.

Here’s the thing. There is no getting to “the truth” with these people. They have been conditioned to see everything as suspect and false, and therefore wouldn’t know truth if it hit them on the head. There’s a reason why Candace keeps shifting goalposts from Israel to Egypt to Mormons and back again.

The search for “truth” - for people disconnected from it - becomes a bottomless blackhole. It’s turtles all the way down. There cannot be an end point to it, since terminal doubters will never be satisfied with a final explanation for everything. They are addicted to knowing “more.”

Their egos aren’t satisfied with mundane answers. They need more “secrets” to be revealed to continue to feel special.

It’s a spiritual sickness.

This is why they cannot accept Occam’s Razor here, that Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk because he had a trans lover and hated Charlie’s opinions on the LGBTQ+ movement. That simple explanation does not satisfy the ego of the prideful and obsessed “truthseeker.” It kills their buzz.

They are addicts, and they need more conspiracies to fill the void of their empty and boring lives.

The Bottom Line

At any rate, I know many of you will be skeptical of my prediction here. But I’m posting this now so that later on, when Candace starts floating around the idea of running for president, I can say “I told you so.” Or rather, the Holy Spirit tried to warn you.

It is not a given that Candace Owens will split the vote in 2028 and hand America over to totalitarian technocrats. She can be peacefully stopped - but we need to wake people up to her grifting and emotional manipulation.

Do not just ignore her or try to pray “for” her as that won’t work. We need to speak up and frequently. More on this in future articles.

Please, please share this article. Substack has reduced our reach and we even had a subscriber who was unsubbed “accidentally.”

DONATE TO AEON

Share

Also read: