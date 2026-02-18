The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

April
2h

The wackos on the Left will drag anyone who is conservative or just not as crazy as they are through hell if they are allowed to. Sane people must say no to these nutcases.

Catharine Alexandra's avatar
Catharine Alexandra
18h

We are teetering on the abyss of fascism and you’re gaslighting about communism as the imminent threat- sheesh.

China & Russia are authoritarian dictatorships at core.

ICE is fast-tracking us into the same dark abyss.

Pro-ICE-? That is repellent. It’s like being pro-nazi brownshirts -SA, or SS and Gestapo.

Both extreme ends of the political spectrum lead to the same result: authoritarian dictatorships.

ICE tramples the Bill of Rights, shreds our freedoms and liberties in service of the dear leader. - The concentration camps are gearing up across the US, and the expectation will be that they remain full with the enemy du jour.

1 reply by Aeon Chronicle
