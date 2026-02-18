The Communist Revolution that destroyed China and killed over 100 million people was fueled by angry young activists who berated and publicly shamed dissenters in “struggle sessions.”

How soon before this happens here? Or it is already happening? A Chicago teacher under fire for supporting ICE on Facebook was forced into the modern version of a struggle session, called a “listening session”:

Bovey even arranged for a “listening session” for members of the school community — complete with a Spanish translator — in which parents and locals raked Heidorn over the coals, calling his post “cruel” and claiming “kids do not feel safe” as a result.

The description here is quite blunt for a mainline journalist. Raked over the coals indeed. The local mayor also piled on in a Facebook video bashing the teacher.

We cannot let these crazy woke people win. They will literally execute people in the name of stopping “hurt feelings” if this trend continues. That’s what history tells us.

The teacher is going to sue; please support his GoFundMe here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/pe-teacher-resigns-after-post-supporting-ice

