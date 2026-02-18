Pro-ICE Teacher Forced Into "Listening Session"
Where woke starts to get dangerous...
The Communist Revolution that destroyed China and killed over 100 million people was fueled by angry young activists who berated and publicly shamed dissenters in “struggle sessions.”
How soon before this happens here? Or it is already happening? A Chicago teacher under fire for supporting ICE on Facebook was forced into the modern version of a struggle session, called a “listening session”:
Bovey even arranged for a “listening session” for members of the school community — complete with a Spanish translator — in which parents and locals raked Heidorn over the coals, calling his post “cruel” and claiming “kids do not feel safe” as a result.
The description here is quite blunt for a mainline journalist. Raked over the coals indeed. The local mayor also piled on in a Facebook video bashing the teacher.
We cannot let these crazy woke people win. They will literally execute people in the name of stopping “hurt feelings” if this trend continues. That’s what history tells us.
The teacher is going to sue; please support his GoFundMe here:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/pe-teacher-resigns-after-post-supporting-ice
The wackos on the Left will drag anyone who is conservative or just not as crazy as they are through hell if they are allowed to. Sane people must say no to these nutcases.
We are teetering on the abyss of fascism and you’re gaslighting about communism as the imminent threat- sheesh.
China & Russia are authoritarian dictatorships at core.
ICE is fast-tracking us into the same dark abyss.
Pro-ICE-? That is repellent. It’s like being pro-nazi brownshirts -SA, or SS and Gestapo.
Both extreme ends of the political spectrum lead to the same result: authoritarian dictatorships.
ICE tramples the Bill of Rights, shreds our freedoms and liberties in service of the dear leader. - The concentration camps are gearing up across the US, and the expectation will be that they remain full with the enemy du jour.