Dr. Jillian Spencer, an Australian child and adolescent psychiatrist with two decades of clinical experience, has been suspended and now faces termination from Queensland Children’s Hospital (QCH) after publicly raising concerns about the safety and evidence base for contemporary “gender-affirming” medicine practices for children and adolescents.

Dr. Spencer has compared the institutional response to being “on a plane with hijackers” attempting to silence dissent. She says she was shocked and dismayed when the hospital suspended her. She had hoped that the UK’s Cass Review would resolve the debate, but was “gutted” when Australian institutions and media dismissed that review as irrelevant.

International systematic reviews and national inquiries have raised serious questions about long-term harms associated with "gender-affirming” interventions such as puberty blockers and early cross-sex hormones. The UK’s Cass Review concluded there is insufficient evidence about the long-term impact of puberty blockers to know whether they are safe (really, the evidence suggests they are not). Similar concerns have emerged from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the United States through systematic reviews and clinical guidance updates.

Dr. Spencer’s suspension comes weeks before the Queensland Department of Health’s independent review into puberty blockers, due on 30 November. Supporters say the suspension is an attempt to silence her before that review’s publication.

The Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) called the stand-down a “miscarriage of justice.” Over 100 medical professionals have signed a letter calling for an independent inquiry into gender medicine in Australia. Parents of children undergoing gender-related care, detransitioners, advocacy groups and several independent commentators have rallied behind Dr Spencer and urged her reinstatement.

This controversy is framed by supporters as a broader threat to professional freedom and patient safety. They say QCH’s action sends a warning to clinicians that questioning prevailing “gender-affirming:” practices could cost them their reputation, livelihood and careers. Calls for action urge Queensland leaders to reinstate Dr Spencer, reform hospital and state policies to prioritize rigorous evidence, and ensure clinicians can speak openly without fear of reprisal.

Suggested Actions

Contact Queensland leaders to urge reinstatement and policy reform, and yes, foreign letters can help. Suggested contacts include: Premier David Crisafulli: premier@ministerial.qld.gov.au Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie: deputy.premier@ministerial.qld.gov.au Health Minister Tim Nicholls: health@ministerial.qld.gov.au

Share Dr Spencer’s story on social media and community networks; follow and amplify updates from her account (@Jilliantweeting).

More here:

