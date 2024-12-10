Raging Franklin Fire Engulfs 2,200 Acres in Malibu, Forcing Evacuations
Pepperdine University halts classes, while thousands face power outages as Santa Ana winds fuel the blaze.
A fierce brush fire known as the Franklin Fire has erupted in Malibu, California, near Pepperdine University, rapidly expanding across 2,200 acres due to strong Santa Ana winds.
As of 11:30 am Pacific on Tuesday, no-one has yet been hurt in the fire that we know of, but at least one home was destroyed, and the fire is 0% contained. Red…