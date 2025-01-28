Research Indicates Higher Autism Rates Among Children with Frequent Vaccine Visits, Sparking Debate on Vaccine Safety
The more vaccines, the more neurodevelopmental disorders.
A study has emerged suggesting a potential link between the frequency of vaccine-related healthcare visits and increased autism rates among children. The research indicates that children with 11 or more such visits may have a 4.4-fold higher rate of autism compared to those with no visits.
This study, focusing on children within the Florida State Medica…