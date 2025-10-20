A major, long-running intrusion into the cybersecurity firm F5 by Chinese spies has already rattled corporate and government networks — and today’s massive Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage have some fearing the Amazon incident is far worse than a routine service disruption. Here is just one report on X, although we cannot validate it:

AWS AMAZON Shutdown/Hacked??? Ok, to qualify, my information is from a mid level manager in a Distribution Center. He has been told there will be no meaningful resolution expected until Tuesday 10/25. Take if for what it’s worth, weigh the source.

F5 disclosed last week that attackers accessed its systems for more than a year and stole source code and sensitive vulnerability details. U.S. officials say federal networks were among those targeted, and F5 serves more than four in five Fortune 500 companies in some capacity.

F5, Inc. is a cybersecurity and application delivery company whose technologies help manage and secure Internet traffic for large-scale web applications. Amazon itself uses F5 technologies within its own infrastructure— as well as offering them to customers via AWS Marketplace. F5’s solutions are integrated into Amazon’s internal systems to optimize traffic flow and enhance security across its cloud and web services.

The F5 incident had prompted broad scanning and mitigation efforts across the technology sector, and several security executives have likened the breach to the SolarWinds supply-chain attack in 2020, which used compromised vendor software to infiltrate numerous high-value networks.

So is it just a coincidence that earlier today, a sweeping AWS outage affected a wide range of Internet services and businesses that depend on Amazon’s cloud? The scale and timing — coming on the heels of the F5 revelations — has fueled speculation that the outage could have resulted from a coordinated attack exploiting F5-related vulnerabilities or other vectors.

Why Insider Reports Matter

Firsthand claims from employees or contractors, even when informal, can point investigators toward lines of inquiry and sometimes surface details not yet public. Given the sensitive nature of AWS operations and the potential for attackers to weaponize stolen vendor data, such reports deserve attention.

The F5 breach, which exposed source code and vulnerability intelligence, creates plausible pathways for attackers to develop tools that target cloud providers or the services run on them. That makes the idea that Amazon could be directly impacted more credible than it would have seemed before F5’s disclosures.

It’s also entirely likely that Amazon may not publicly admit to a security breach.

What organizations and users should do now:

Treat both incidents seriously. If you use F5 products, apply the fixes and mitigations F5 published immediately and scan networks for indicators of compromise.

For AWS customers: Verify your account activity, review IAM logs and CloudTrail for unusual accesses, rotate high-risk credentials, and follow any guidance from AWS and your incident response team.

For the average person: Consider backing up all your online data from any cloud service you use, including Amazon, Google Cloud, and Microsoft OneDrive.

Preserve logs and system images. If you suspect compromise, engage a reputable incident response provider and notify relevant authorities.

Stop relying on one cloud provider. Large organizations in particular need redundancy and should never rely on just one cloud provider.

You can also read a simplified explanation here about how cloud hosting works and why it is a massive vulnerability for organizations, especially with the potential for AI hacking.

Bottom Line

The combination of F5’s disclosed breach and the timing of today’s AWS outage makes the possibility of a linked attack credible — especially given the insider reports circulating online. While public confirmations can lag behind emerging intelligence, organizations that depend on F5 and AWS should act quickly: apply patches, audit access, and prepare for active incident response. Watch for updates from Amazon, F5, and federal cybersecurity agencies as investigations proceed…but be skeptical of Amazon’s silence or any whitewashing of this very serious incident.

