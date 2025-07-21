On Friday, Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents claiming Obama officials “manufactured and politicized” intelligence to frame Russia’s 2016 election interference. She calls it a “treasonous conspiracy”—and it’s more explosive than Watergate.

The documents are compiled into a PDF that you can view here: https://www.dni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/DIG/DIG-Declassified-Evidence-Obama-Subvert-President-Trump-2016-Victory-Election-July2025.pdf

Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman and current Director of National Intelligence, has made headlines by publicly asserting that the Obama administration "manufactured and politicized intelligence" to support the Russia-Trump collusion narrative. She has released declassified documents and called for the prosecution of Obama officials involved in this alleged conspiracy. From the news release:

“The issue I am raising is not a partisan issue. It is one that concerns every American. The information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government. Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people,” said DNI Tulsi Gabbard. “Their egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution threatens the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic. No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again. The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic and therefore the future of our nation depends on it. As such, I am providing all documents to the Department of Justice to deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve.”

Here is Tulsi Gabbard explaining the corruption on Fox News:

These claims have profound implications, positioning the current revelations within a scope that many argue surpasses the Watergate scandal in significance.

More releases are also apparently on the way!

The Foundations of Russiagate and Spygate

Russiagate refers to the series of allegations and investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, with claims that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials. While multiple investigations, including the spurious Mueller probe, claimed to confirm Russian efforts to meddle, they did not establish criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Spygate involves allegations that the Obama administration improperly surveilled members of the Trump campaign, using unverified or politically motivated intelligence, notably the Steele dossier, to justify surveillance warrants. Critics argue this was an abuse of power aimed at undermining Trump’s presidency.

Gabbard’s Recent Revelations and Their Significance

Tulsi Gabbard’s recent disclosures suggest that the narrative of Russian interference was manufactured by high-level Obama administration officials. She claims that after the 2016 election, intelligence agencies were directed to produce assessments that falsely indicated Russia's active interference to influence the election in favor of Trump. She further alleges that this was part of a broader conspiracy to subvert the democratic process and remove Trump from office.

The recently declassified documents reveal that the Obama administration "manufactured and politicized intelligence" to justify the Russia collusion narrative. She has called for these officials—such as John Brennan, James Comey, and others—to be prosecuted, asserting that their actions threaten the integrity of the U.S. democratic system.

Why This Is Bigger Than Watergate

While Watergate was a pivotal scandal involving a break-in and cover-up that led to President Nixon’s resignation, many now view the current revelations as even more consequential for several reasons:

1. Scope and Scale

Watergate primarily involved a political espionage operation targeting the Democratic National Committee. In contrast, Gabbard’s claims suggest a nationwide conspiracy involving the manipulation of intelligence agencies, high-level government officials, and foreign interference allegations—an effort to undermine the democratic process itself.

2. Foreign Interference and Domestic Abuse of Power

Russiagate centered on foreign interference, but the allegations of Spygate and the manufactured intelligence point to a domestic conspiracy to manipulate the political system from within. This internal abuse of power, if proven true, indicates a betrayal of constitutional principles on a scale that could threaten the very foundations of American democracy.

3. Erosion of Trust in Institutions

The Watergate scandal led to a crisis of trust in government, but the current claims threaten to undermine the credibility of the entire intelligence community, the Department of Justice, and the political establishment. If the allegations are validated, they could reveal a "deep state" effort to control or influence presidential outcomes, fueling widespread mistrust and division.

4. Implications for Justice and Accountability

Watergate resulted in numerous convictions and reforms. The current situation, with Gabbard calling for prosecutions of former Obama officials, suggests a potential for a broader reckoning—one that could reshape perceptions of justice and accountability at the highest levels of government.

As investigations continue and more evidence emerges, the nation faces a pivotal moment that could redefine trust in its institutions and the rule of law. The stakes are high, and the outcome may determine the future integrity of American governance.

