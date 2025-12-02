In an era where trust in institutions is at an all-time low, a recent incident at the University of Central Oklahoma serves as a stark reminder of how ideology can infiltrate and undermine the scientific process. A teaching assistant (TA), identified as she/they, flunked a student for an essay that expressed Christian beliefs on gender, dismissing the student’s views with a sweeping claim:

“You may personally disagree with this, but that doesn’t change the fact that every major psychological, medical, pediatric, and psychiatric association in the United States acknowledges that, biologically and psychologically, sex and gender is neither binary nor fixed,” the TA stated.

This episode, reported by Fox News, isn’t just about one student’s grade—it’s symptomatic of a broader crisis in science, where ideological conformity often trumps open inquiry and evidence-based debate. We may value science as a tool for truth, but when it’s captured by one-sided progressive politics, it loses all credibility. The question is: Can we fix it?

The Incident: When Ideology Grades the Paper

The story unfolds in a college classroom, where a student submitted an essay incorporating biblical perspectives on gender roles, arguing against the fluidity of sex and gender.

Instead of engaging with the arguments on their merits, the TA not only failed the assignment but encouraged other students to “push back” against such views. The TA’s response leaned heavily on appeals to authority, citing major organizations like the American Psychological Association (APA) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) as unassailable “proof” that gender is “neither binary nor fixed.”

But here’s where the cracks appear. While these associations have indeed issued statements supporting gender fluidity and affirming care for transgender individuals, their positions are not without controversy.

Critics, including some within the medical community, argue that these stances are influenced more by cultural pressures than rigorous science. For instance, some reviews of popular research have shown methodological flaws in studies supporting gender-affirming treatments, suggesting that consensus on non-binary gender may be overstated.

In a paper published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy, researcher Marc J. Defant writes:

At the same time, critical voices within the medical and scientific communities have raised questions regarding the strength and longevity of the evidence underpinning these recommendations, particularly when applied to children and adolescents. Systematic reviews conducted by NICE in the United Kingdom categorize the evidence for the effectiveness of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones in youth as “very low” quality (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), Citation2020a, Citation2020b), and the Cass Review (Cass, Citation2024)—an independent assessment of youth gender identity services—has highlighted a lack of robust, long-term outcome data. Concerns have also emerged about the irreversibility of some interventions and the possibility that early treatment may not be appropriate for every child with gender dysphoria. Longitudinal research suggests that a substantial proportion of children presenting with gender dysphoria do not persist in that identification into adolescence or adulthood, raising ethical considerations about performing life-altering interventions without more definitive evidence (Wallien & Cohen-Kettenis, Citation2008; Zucker, Citation2018; Levine et al., Citation2022). https://doi.org/10.1080/0092623X.2025.2456066

The TA’s blanket dismissal ignores these debates, treating institutional endorsements as infallible dogma rather than evolving scientific hypotheses.

This isn’t isolated. Across academia, conservative, traditional, or even moderate viewpoints are increasingly sidelined. A 2022 survey by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) found that 60% of college students self-censor on controversial topics like gender and sexuality, fearing repercussions.

In this case, the student’s Christian beliefs—rooted in a binary view of sex as described in Genesis—were deemed incompatible with “science,” effectively punishing faith-based perspectives. This is a perversion of education: Science should foster critical thinking, not enforce ideological litmus tests.

Broader Signs of a Broken System

The Oklahoma incident is emblematic of a deeper malaise in science, where leftist ideologies have gained undue influence, often at the expense of objectivity. Take the COVID-19 pandemic as a prime example. Early on, public health officials and media outlets on the left dismissed reports of vaccine side effects as “misinformation,” labeling skeptics as anti-science conspiracy theorists.

Yet, as data accumulated, legitimate concerns emerged: The CDC’s own VAERS database logged thousands of reports of adverse events, including rare cases of myocarditis in young males, as confirmed by studies in the New England Journal of Medicine. A 2023 meta-analysis in The Lancet acknowledged these risks, but initial pushback from figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci and outlets like CNN stifled debate, eroding public trust.

This pattern repeats in other fields. In climate science, dissenting voices questioning the pace of human-caused warming—such as those from climatologist Judith Curry—are often marginalized as “deniers,” despite valid debates over model uncertainties.

In gender medicine, European countries like Sweden and Finland have curtailed puberty blockers for minors due to insufficient evidence of long-term benefits, as detailed in a 2024 Cass Review from the UK’s National Health Service.

As one researcher noted:

Systematic reviews of evidence conducted by public health authorities in Finland, Sweden, and England concluded that the risk/benefit ratio of youth gender transition ranges from unknown to unfavorable. As a result, there has been a shift from “gender-affirmative care,” which prioritizes access to medical interventions, to a more conservative approach that addresses psychiatric comorbidities and psychotherapeutically explores the developmental etiology of the trans identity. Debate about the safety and efficacy of “gender-affirming care” in the USA is only recently emerging. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11930-023-00358-x

Yet, U.S. associations like the AAP continue to advocate for “gender-affirming” treatment, despite cries from feminists and some in the LGB community that gender ideology is actually misogynistic and homophobic at its core.

The wholesale promotion of gender ideology has not just been a social contagion among youth, but a crisis of bad science, which overtook any sort of moderation or reflection among our most powerful medical associations and institutions.

Pushing back against hijacked science isn’t about rejecting science—it’s about reclaiming it from ideological capture. Science thrives on falsifiability and debate, as Karl Popper famously argued. When institutions prioritize political consensus over evidence, as in the TA’s appeal to “every major association,” they risk becoming echo chambers.

The mainstream left’s increasing tendency to ignore inconvenient truths—like vaccine side effects or the biological basis of sex (e.g., chromosomal differences)—fuels mistrust, contributing to phenomena like vaccine hesitancy, which the WHO now calls a global health threat. The more ideologically captured “scientists” push untested vaccines on the public, the more the public will push back against any and all vaccines.

Can Science Be Fixed? A Path Forward

Yes, science can be mended, but it requires deliberate reforms grounded in principles of freedom and accountability—values conservatives have long championed. First, protect academic freedom: Laws like Florida’s Stop WOKE Act, while controversial, aim to curb ideological indoctrination in classrooms.

Nationally, we need stronger protections under the First Amendment to ensure students aren’t penalized for dissenting views, as advocated by groups like FIRE.

Second, demand transparency and diverse funding. Government grants, often steered by progressive agendas, should include safeguards against bias. Initiatives like the Heterodox Academy promote viewpoint diversity in research, encouraging scientists to challenge prevailing narratives without fear of reprisal.

Third, revive the scientific method’s core: hypothesis testing through open debate. Peer-reviewed journals should prioritize replication studies, and associations like the APA must address internal critiques—such as the 2019 resignation of psychologists protesting politicization. On COVID, acknowledging side effects earlier could have built trust; instead, suppression bred skepticism.

Finally, conservatives should engage more in science, not retreat. Figures like Dr. Ben Carson and organizations like the Discovery Institute demonstrate that faith and reason can coexist, pushing for evidence-based policies that aren’t just political but well-reasoned.

In the end, the Oklahoma TA’s words reveal a science distorted by dogma, where “consensus” silences skeptics and ignores complexities—like the fixed biological realities many conservatives (and scientists) uphold. This broken system harms everyone, from students graded on ideology to a public misled on vaccine health risks. But with a commitment to open inquiry, transparency, and free speech, we can fix it. After all, true science isn’t about winning arguments—it’s about discovering truth. Let’s demand better, for the sake of our shared future.

