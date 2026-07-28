As reported by Breitbart, here is a snippet of some so-called “brilliant” commentary from S.E. Cupp, former conservative media pundit turned TDS-obsessed one-note wonder:

“He’s [Trump’s] been on the scene now for ten years, and he’s been doing this. He was saying 2016 was going to be rigged before he won it, and it has had that effect of sowing distrust in every institution, from the media to the generals to our intelligence, all of it. And I think it’s for a much darker purpose. I think it’s because, like all dictators, like all authoritarian wannabes, you have to consolidate power. I am the only one you can trust. He has to make everyone else a liar at the expense of our democratic institutions.”

Sigh. How dumb is this? Trump doesn’t want to be dictator - he is nearing the end of his life. He wants to leave a legacy. It sounds like someone handed S.E. Cupp a script that she’s reading from.

My first introduction to S.E. Cupp was on Blaze TV some 15+ years ago. She was lauded as some sort of conservative girl genius - but she always seemed fake to me. I guess they’ve tried to erase the Blaze from her bio but now she’s a full-blown mindless CNN chatterhead - with an education in…art history and religious studies. How on earth did this shallow woman with no actual training or experience in public policy gain so much vocal power?

Was she ever even slightly conservative? Or did she join the Blaze news team to undermine it?

Or what about Candace Owens? Who, if she has her way, will singlehandedly hand the Republic over to Democrats in 2026 and 2028… thanks to her insidious Israeli Derangement Syndrome, which has been pushed on social media by not just fake bot accounts but apparently YouTube algorithms. Given her perpetual nasty comments towards Jews, you have to wonder why Google, which has censored real conservatives for far less, still continues to allow Candace to spew her Jew-hate on their platform.

I guess they like spoilers.

Neither of these women are particularly thoughtful, insightful, or truly “measured” (as some claim Cupp is).

Meanwhile, YouTube is pushing a ton of anti-American doom porn in the form of “the U.S. is losing in Iran” - almost like they want Iran to win, from the likes of supposed ex-military guys who seem to think the IRGC is some sort of amazing, cunning, unstoppable organization that is outwitting the supposedly dumb Trump.

As the far-left Democratic Socialists of America gain power in the Democratic Party, real conservatives and sane moderates need to get their act together to counter the vituperous pundits who just want to tear down America under the guise of being “reasonable.”

Share