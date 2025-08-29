Look, I want to be clear. I do NOT believe that the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church was in any way a false flag. Not everything is a conspiracy!

That said, in my entire life, I cannot recall a parent of a mass shooter ever refusing to cooperate with police…and even weirder, hiring a probably highly expensive celebrity lawyer as their own “criminal defense attorney.” But this is precisely what Mary Grace Westman has done.

Initially, Mary Grace Westman was painted as a modest woman who worked in some sort of administrative job at the church. Didn’t sound like she was rich. In all of this, the father has yet to show his face or even be covered by the mainstream media.

But now, modest mom has retained criminal defense attorney Ryan Garry, who represented Colin Kaepernick (and George Floyd protestors), rapper Desiigner, and other sports figures. All the while dodging law enforcement.

Now, we find out that she’s got multiple homes, including the Naples, Florida condo she was living in when federal agents knocked on her door. She’s in HIDING and refuses to speak with police.

What the Sam Hill is going on here?

Who is or was the father? What does/did he do for a living? Is this family rich? Because I asked GPT to estimate the costs of hiring Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer, and we are looking at potentially millions of dollars here:

Summary estimate for hiring the exact-same-profile attorney who would represent Colin Kaepernick (assume a top-tier, celebrity national defense lawyer like Mark Geragos) for criminal defense of the mother of a mass shooter in Minnesota and in federal court. Assumptions Jurisdictions: Hennepin/Minneapolis area (Minnesota state court) and concurrent or related federal charges in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Client: mother of a mass shooter facing serious criminal exposure (felony charges potentially including aiding/abetting, accessory, obstruction, negligent storage, conspiracy, or related state and federal counts). Case is high-profile with nationwide media attention.

You want the actual same-profile lawyer as lead counsel and their firm’s senior team; local co-counsel will be used for court appearances when appropriate.

Expect full defense: aggressive pretrial litigation, heavy discovery, expert analyses, potential suppression motions, multi-expert mitigation, and a contested jury trial (could last weeks to months).

Fee structure typical: large retainer drawn against hourly billing; retainer replenishment required. Criminal contingency fees are not permitted. High-level cost ranges (realistic estimates) Initial retainer (to secure appearance/engagement) Range: $250,000 – $750,000

Typical likely ask: $350,000–$500,000 upfront Ongoing retainers / replenishments Expect repeated replenish requests as retainer is drawn: total advance / staged retainers over life of case: $250,000 – $1,500,000 Hourly rates (lead + team) Celebrity lead attorney: $900 – $1,500+/hour (use $1,200/hr as a working number)

Senior partner(s) from same firm: $600 – $900/hr

Experienced associates: $300 – $450/hr

Local co-counsel (Minnesota): $300 – $600/hr

Paralegals/support: $125 – $250/hr Investigation & mitigation team (private investigators, mitigation specialists, social-history investigators) Range: $50,000 – $400,000 (use $100k–$250k typical for high-profile parent-defense) Forensic & expert witnesses Digital forensics, ballistics, psychiatry/psychology, mitigation psychiatrists, medical experts, trial consultants: $100,000 – $750,000+

Typical heavy-use budget: $200k–$500k Discovery, e-discovery, and document review costs E-discovery vendors, review platforms, vendor-managed review: $50,000 – $500,000

Typical heavy litigation budget: $100k–$300k Motion practice and pretrial litigation (suppression hearings, discovery motions, Daubert challenges) Range (attorney fees + hearing prep): $100,000 – $600,000 Trial phase (preparation, exhibits, mock jury, trial days) Trial-phase legal fees and costs: $200,000 – $1,500,000 depending on trial length (multi-week to multi-month). Use $500k–$1M as a practical expectation for a complex, high-profile trial. Travel, lodging, security, and PR/communications Travel & lodging for out-of-town lead counsel, security details, witness travel: $25,000 – $250,000

Media/PR counsel and crisis communications: $50,000 – $300,000 Ancillary costs (depositions, court reporters, transcripts, exhibit production, subpoena fees) Range: $25,000 – $200,000 Estimated total cost over the lifecycle of a high-profile, contested state + federal case Minimum (if case resolves early via plea or quick dismissal): $300,000 – $700,000

Moderate (significant pretrial work, some expert involvement, short contested trial): $700,000 – $1,800,000

High/Complex (extended discovery, many experts, lengthy federal and state trials, appeals): $1,800,000 – $5,000,000+ Practical sample budget (midpoint scenario) Initial retainer: $450,000

Retainer replenishments & ongoing fees over 12–18 months: $400,000

Experts & investigations: $350,000

E-discovery & document review: $150,000

Trial preparation and trial costs: $600,000

Travel, PR, ancillary: $150,000

Estimated total: ~$2,100,000 Payment structure & other considerations Attorney will require a signed engagement agreement and a substantial initial retainer before starting substantive work. Retainer is drawn against billed time and vendor invoices. When the retainer runs low, you’ll be asked to replenish.

Expect phased invoicing and monthly bills summarizing time/costs. Some firms require additional lump sums before major milestones (e.g., suppression hearing, trial start).

Criminal defense cannot be on contingency. Payment plans may be negotiated for some parts, but high-profile counsel typically insist on large up-front funds.

If both state and federal charges proceed, counsel will charge for duplicate work or require separate retainers for federal work (often handled by the same lead but billed separately).

Retaining local Minnesota co-counsel is standard; they handle local filings, appearances, and logistics, which adds cost but is essential.

Now, maybe this Garry guy doesn’t quite command those levels of payment, but this is still not cheap.

Unless Russia is funding this, which is the only other likely answer given the Cyrillic in the trans shooter’s diary, this family is rich beyond words. And from my view, there is no reason to hire such an expensive lawyer unless something really bad needs to be dealt with…but the lawyer brushed off her hire by claiming she needed it to “to deal with calls like this” from the media, according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, the left is in total denial, making claims on comment sections that the family was “MAGA” - what MAGA person would hire left-wing Colin Kaepernick’s attorney?

Catholic does not mean conservative. Urban Catholics in particular may be “Catholic in Name Only,” and some that I know actively fight against official church policy on social issues such as abortion and gender identity.

Mary Westman’s brother Bob Heleringer was a longtime Republican state congressman in Kentucky. However, that does not mean she was or is Republican. In fact, the two have not spoken for years, according to the Lexington Herald-Ledger (emphasis added):

Westman is the youngest child of Heleringer’s sister, Mary Grace Westman, he confirmed. He told the AP he last saw Westman at a family wedding several years ago but has not had contact since then.

It is not uncommon for woke activists to shun conservative friends and family members. We know Mother Westman signed off on Junior’s trans name change, so she was apparently in support of the transition.

Where’s the father, apparently named James Westman? Why aren’t the feds trying to talk to him?

(By the way, some extremely annoying and obsessive anti-Semites online are claiming the father was Jewish without any evidence, in a lame attempt to blame the shooting on Jews, but Westman is not a particularly Jewish name.)

I checked and could not find any marriage or divorce records for Mary Grace Westman nee Heleringer.

At any rate, it seems likely that Mary Grace Westman’s money might be family money, given her brother’s high-profile life. But given her choice of lawyer, and her previous endorsement of her son’s name change, it’s more likely that she was/is woke and enabled her son.

Did that enablement extend to helping her son purchase guns and bullets? Would a delusional woke mom suffering with Trans-Munchausen’s-by-Proxy go so far as to buy ammo to coddle her kid?

Look, I wasn’t going to write about the mom at first, since I figured she was grieving, but now that she’s hired a celebrity attorney, spending money that could be used to help the victims of her son’s hatred…well, in the nicest, most Christian way possible…

Bless your heart, dear.

