As of October 1, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. EDT, the United States federal government has entered a shutdown after Congress failed to pass the required appropriations bills for Fiscal Year 2026. This event represents the 21st funding gap and the 11th full government shutdown in modern U.S. history.

What a Government Shutdown Entails

During a shutdown, federal agencies are required to halt all non-essential discretionary operations until new funding is approved and enacted. Essential functions, including those related to national security, law enforcement, and public safety, will continue without disruption. Mandatory programs like Social Security and Medicare will also remain operational and unaffected.

Key Impacts on Everyday Life

Taxes and IRS Services : Yes, you still have to pay taxes. Tax obligations and deadlines remain in place, but this is not “business as usual” for the IRS. While the agency is leveraging funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to keep nearly 74,300 employees on the job for at least the first five business days, allowing core activities like electronic tax filing, processing refunds, and meeting deadlines (such as the October 15 extension) to proceed, some disruptions are expected. Non-essential areas could face delays, including processing of paper returns or limited customer service support. If the shutdown extends beyond those initial days, further impacts may arise.

Federal Workers : Non-essential employees may be furloughed without pay, while essential staff could work without immediate compensation but receive back pay once the shutdown ends.

Other Services : Programs like visa and passport processing, which are fee-funded, are typically unaffected. However, non-essential services such as national parks, certain regulatory approvals, and some federal inspections may be suspended, potentially causing delays.

Economic Effects: Shutdowns can lead to broader economic fallout, including lost productivity and costs to businesses reliant on government services. Past shutdowns have demonstrated significant financial strain on the economy.

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown as of October 1, 2025, underscores the deep partisan divide, with conservatives in the Republican Party saying they are standing firm against Democrats’ reckless push to fund what amounts to free healthcare for illegal immigrants and taxpayer-subsidized transgender surgeries, all at the expense of hardworking American citizens.

DONATE TO AEON

Share

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.