South Korea Air Crash: A Tragic Incident Raises Serious Questions
Review from a Pilot on discrepancies between official information and available evidence.
A recent tragic air crash in South Korea has sent shockwaves through the aviation community, carrying 179 passengers and crew members.
An Unusual Flight Configuration:
Flaps Retracted, Landing Gear Not Extended: One of the most perplexing aspects of this incident is the aircraft's unusual configuration. The pilots observation in the video below, indicate…