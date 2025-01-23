Southern California Faces Persistent Fire Threats Amid Wind-Driven Power Outages and Expanding Hughes Fire
Evacuations and Power Shutoffs Disrupt Daily Life as Authorities Battle Wildfires Across the Region
Southern California continues to confront severe fire threats as strong winds complicate containment efforts and prompt widespread power outages. The Hughes Fire in Los Angeles County, burning over 10,176 acres, remains a significant concern with only 24% containment as of Thursday morning.
Evacuation orders are in place for areas surrounding Castaic La…