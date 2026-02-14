The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

Steakslave
4h

Lifelong Trek fan here. It's been really tough for us legacy fans with these recent shows. After S3 of Discovery, I couldn't bother with it any longer. Only the last season of Picard was good. SNW has potential but they keep crapping all over established lore & there are too many silly shark jumping episodes.

Rumor has it that Starfleet Academy and SNW have completely finished filming their scripts, stopping at 2 & 5 seasons respectively. The reason for this is the acquisition of Paramount by Skydance Media. They want Alex Kurtzman and his Secret Hideout production company out because they've ruined the brand making it a money pit. Whether this is true or not remains to be seen, but I have my fingers crossed. Hopefully someone who actually understands Trek can tighten it up and give us storytelling instead of propaganda.

Celia M Paddock
8h

You make an excellent point in your penultimate paragraph. Indeed, this is one of the ways that homosexuality became more acceptable in American culture: movies and TV shows portrayed gay characters as *normal.* The fact that they were gay was not the only aspect of their personalities. They were just *people.*

Imagine what would have happened if Hollywood had decided to treat gay characters the way they now treat "queer" and "trans" characters. The constant, in-your-face demands would probably have turned people *away* from acceptance. (Consider that acceptance/approval of gay marriage has *decreased* since it became legal. Not because gay married people have been behaving badly enough to turn their neighbors against them, but because LGBTQ+ has become--almost entire due to the TQ+ faction--an obnoxious and even violent group of demand-makers.)

Think further back and imagine if Lt. Uhura being black was mentioned in *every* episode. If the other characters' "racism" was a constant theme for the poor "oppressed" Uhura. The show would likely not have lasted a full season.

