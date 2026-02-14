As an old timey Star Trek fan, I managed to slog through the entire Star Trek Discovery series, but it got worse and more woke as Hollywood writer’s rooms replaced genuine sci-fi geeks with woke women who hate sci-fi.

The irony was that, in a diverse show that already featured a black woman as the star and a prominent gay couple, Discovery wasn’t satisfied with its woke cred. The writers had to kick gay men in the crotch by having an annoying, sullen “nonbinary” teenager angrily berate one of the gay men for “misgendering” “them.”

This unwelcome cringe was possibly the lowest point in all of Star Trek history, given that Starfleet should have worked the pronoun thing out by that point in the future. And that’s saying a lot, considering the episode in original Trek where Shatner hams it up as an angry, hysterical woman who takes his body over because “women can’t be Star Trek captains.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds fixed Discovery’s problems and became a joyful, fun watch, although it did make a nod to trans politics in an episode where a trans villain not so subtly tries to equate Spock’s issues as a human/Vulcan as some sort of “gender identity” parallel. Thankfully, this one-off was not overly preachy and the show has largely stayed entertaining, not proselytizing.

But the new teen angst Trek, Starfleet Academy, has unfortunately taken a large page out of Discovery’s woke handbook and thrown out all the lessons learned in Strange New Worlds. The result is a show that tries to outdo itself every episode on “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

It’s a bore.

The problem with modern TV shows is that they try to shoehorn too much woke into them. The trend really took off after gay marriage was legalized in the US, leading all shows to suddenly decide that the previous “10%” (as LGB previously claimed they were) to slow creep to upwards of 50% and 75% in some instances.

I have no issue with gay characters. I love Stametz (gay man) and Reno (lesbian) in Discovery, far more than the really annoying Mary Sue Michael Burnham, the female lead with the male name. That’s because Stametz and Reno are acerbic and a nice break from the preachiness. But the nonbinary trans teen introduced in later seasons was whiny, resentful, and a black hole of negative emotion. Gee, are they trying to tell us that a trans kid isn’t a happy kid? Hmm.

It would be just as silly to completely ignore gay people as it would be to make everyone gay in a show. But woke TV writers can’t just make their shows about the plot…it’s about “the message.”

Enter Starfleet Academy, whose diverse cast includes a chubby hologram, a panamorous shapeshifter, a lesbian Jem Hadar/Klingon hybrid, and a gay Klingon who prefers poetry to battle. I thought the pilot episode wasn’t too bad, actually, but the first “regular” episode already had me rolling my eyes because the writers decided they needed to make the leader of Betazed deaf. Did he use advanced technology to hear? Nope. So sign language and an interpreter droid was used. Ridiculous.

In the next episode, space cadets start pranking each other, and of course, the macho male squad leader has to learn to step side for the smarter woman. We then learn that Jett Reno (Discovery’s lesbian engineer) has moved to Starfleet Academy because she fell in love with the Jem Hadar/Klingon hybrid lady. The thing is, I actually like both these characters, and don’t care so much whether they are lesbians or not, it’s just the fact that they’ve become another woke tool and not just an organic pairing.

Following that, the next episode features the probably gay and won’t-eat-meat-because-meat-is-murder Klingon cadet, who we find out has not just one dad, but two fathers and a mother, in what is called a “triad” (I think). This is absolutely ridiculous. The Klingon race is a race of warriors, it would never work to have two alpha males in a household. But forget being authentic to what might actually happen in the real world, we need gay polyamorous Klingons now. Check. Oh, and they also happen to be refugees!

What made this episode worse is that it was focused on all the emotions and backstory of the Klingon. I can take some woke if the story is good, but this bored me to tears. I stopped maybe 20 minutes in. Enough!

I’m left to wonder if Starfleet Academy will become “woke person of the week” - where each new episode features yet another unlikely case of inclusion. Perhaps we will next meet a polysexual trans Ferengi who identifies as a generous philanthropist instead of a greedy businessperson.

In all of this social engineering, the science fiction has been completely left out. And clearly, Starfleet Academy’s writers do not get sci-fi. The show could just have easily been set on a college campus in modern America with all the same characters, sans the alien DNA.

Here are the opportunities missed: Instead of a deaf Betazoid, why not have Starfleet meet a new race of people who are all deaf, and then explore the ethical issues about whether it’s right or not to give these people the technology to heal their deafness, which has become integral to their culture?

Good sci-fi works to get us thinking about big issues…instead of just preaching to us. In this, Starfleet Academy’s writers are acting like indoctrinated cult members who are abusing their writing jobs to preach their gospel to us, rather than giving us a strong story and letting us think for ourselves.

If a show is otherwise entertaining, I might be able to swallow some of the preaching. But there is a tipping point. One such show is School Spirits on Paramount Plus, which unfortunately has gotten woker this season with a newly outed nonbinary character (also whiny, depressive, and annoying) and non-binary/lesbian affair that now means the queer ghosts outnumber the straight ones. Season 1 of School Spirits was amazing, season 2 was still good, but season 3 is now jumping the shark. I may push through but it’s disappointing.

With Star Trek Discovery, I was likewise already invested in a few seasons before the woke really got bad (and it started off bad), so I plowed through and finished it.

Starfleet Academy has already gone to Woke 11 right out of the gate, and I don’t think I can get past that. It’s a shame. because I love Robert Picardo as the doctor, and I actually like some of the cast. But I don’t want to be hammered with woke politics nonstop. Perhaps I’ll try to watch it in snippets, if just to see how bad the woke gets.

The problem is, we don’t see the woke trend reversing despite the public clearly revolting against it. Woke Hollywood is doubling down.

The woke brigade needs to learn that less is more. If you throw in a gay or trans character here or there, and don’t make a big fuss about it - just make them average people who happen to be queer - people will be a lot more accepting. The problem with woke is that it can’t just join normal life - it has to dominate, take over, and preach from the mountaintops constantly.

Starfleet Academy, unless it corrects course, will be yet another casualty of the woke mind virus.

Share

DONATE TO AEON