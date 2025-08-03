The final goal of "woke" is to completely remake Western civilization into something unrecognizable. Often this is done in soft, seemingly innocuous ways. We should be vigilant about these seemingly "harmless" language changes.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in educational terminology, with the term "learner" increasingly replacing "student." While proponents argue that this change promotes inclusivity and a focus on the learning process, a closer examination reveals that the shift is more about creating unnecessary wedges than about genuine educational improvement.

Inclusive Language or Narrow Definition?

Advocates for the term "learner" claim it is more inclusive, applying to a broader range of individuals, including adults and professionals. The use of the term "learner" instead of "student" has become more prevalent in educational contexts for this main reason:

Inclusive Language: The term "learner" is allegedly more inclusive and can apply to a broader range of individuals, including adults, professionals, and those who may not be enrolled in traditional educational institutions. It supposedly acknowledges that learning can occur in various settings and at any stage of life.

However, this argument overlooks the fact that the term "student" has always been “inclusive.” Anyone who engages in formal or informal education is, by definition, a student. The definition of "student" is not as narrow as some would have us believe.

Process vs. Status

Here’s another weird reason. The term "learner" is said to emphasize the process of learning rather than the status of being a students:

Focus on Process: "Learner" supposedly emphasizes the process of learning rather than the status of being a student. It highlights the active role of the individual in acquiring knowledge and skills, rather than just being a recipient of instruction.

This is connected to a greater trend in education to demote teachers to just "facilitators," as if students magically have all their wisdom already inside, just waiting to be unleashed. It's nonsensical.

And why should we dismiss the status of being a student as unimportant? The status of being a student comes with responsibilities, privileges, and a sense of community. It is a recognized and valued role in society. By shifting to "learner," we are devaluing the significance of (quality) formal education and the achievements of students.

Lifelong Learning or Educational Dilution?

Here is another strange reason the term "learner" instead of "student" has become more prevalent in educational contexts:

Lifelong Learning: In today's rapidly changing world, the concept of lifelong learning is increasingly important. The term "learner" supposedly better captures the idea that people continue to learn throughout their lives, not just during formal education.

The concept of lifelong learning is indeed important, but using "learner" to encompass all forms of learning dilutes the specific meaning of education.

Formal education, whether in schools, colleges, or universities, has structured goals, assessments, and outcomes. Lifelong learning, on the other hand, is often more informal and self-directed. Blurring these distinctions can lead to a lack of clarity and respect for the rigors of formal education.

Diverse Learning Environments or Educational Confusion?

With the rise of online courses and MOOCs, the term "learner" is seen as more flexible. Here’s the woke reasoning:

Diverse Learning Environments: With the rise of online courses, MOOCs, and other non-traditional educational platforms, the term "learner" is supposedly more flexible and can encompass users of these diverse learning environments.

However, this so-called flexibility comes at the cost of clarity. In traditional educational settings, the roles of teacher and student are well-defined. In online and non-traditional settings, the use of "learner" can create confusion about expectations and responsibilities. Moreover, the term "student" is universally understood, while "learner" can be ambiguous. Even someone who joins a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) is a student, regardless of their age or background.

Hierarchies and Educational Relationships

And the final insanity - suggesting teachers are above students is “bad”:

Avoiding Educational Hierarchies: The term "student" can sometimes imply a hierarchical relationship between the teacher and the learner. "Learner" is more neutral and can foster a more collaborative and egalitarian learning environment.

The argument that "learner" is more neutral and avoids hierarchical relationships is misguided.

Hierarchies are not inherently bad; they provide structure and guidance. In an educational setting, a hierarchy between teacher and student is essential for effective learning. Teachers have expertise and experience that students do not, and this difference is crucial for the learning process. By eliminating the hierarchy, we risk undermining the authority and guidance that good teachers provide.

Of course, given all the crap teachers nowadays, it’s not wonder teachers have lost their value,

Generational Wedges

The insidious push to replace "student" with "learner" is not just about educational semantics; it is about creating generational wedges. The term "learner" is often associated with modern, progressive educational theories, while "student" is seen as traditional and outdated. This divide is unnecessary and counterproductive. Education should be about unity and shared goals, not about creating artificial divisions.

Now, using "learner" is acceptable in moderation, especially in contexts where the term "student" does not fit well. However, the erasure of the word "student" is more about creating unnecessary divisions than about genuine educational improvement. But that’s the point of woke, isn’t it?

