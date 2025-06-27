Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Maryland Parents Seeking Opt-Out From LGBTQ+ Schoolbooks on Religious Grounds
Muslims, Christians, and Feminists Joined Forces Against the School District
The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled 6-3 in favor of parents from Montgomery County, Maryland, who challenged the school district’s use of books featuring LGBTQ characters in elementary school lessons. The parents, citing religious objections, sought the right to opt their children out of these lessons. Justice Samuel Alito authored the majority opinio…