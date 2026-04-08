When Woke Reich sellouts like Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) start parroting current leftist talking points to rid Trump via the 25th Amendment…you know a lot of this noise is orchestrated.

There has been a lot of hysterical freaking out over Trump’s latest social media posts…prior to today’s announcement of a two-week cease fire with Iran. Have none of these people clued in yet, after all this time, that Trump shitposts? That you really shouldn’t take him seriously when he says he’s going to end civilization? What’s astonishing to me is that people apparently do still take his smack talk seriously, including, apparently Iran.

So now we have a cease fire…maybe Trump was right to promise holy hellfire?

Meanwhile, purported leftists are now drowning social media with comments about today being “TACO Tuesday” - TACO being the dumbest meme ever, which means “Trump Always Chickens Out.” HUH? I thought you wanted peace in the Middle East? So why are you now taunting TACO? Did you want Trump to drop a nuke on Tehran? Weird.

But there is no sense in these people.

Now if you are around some lefties in your life, they are completely losing their minds right now due to a fantasy they have in their heads about Iran. In their world, all Muslims globally are actually progressives who are pro-queer and pro-women and who never do anything bad. And big bad Mr. Trump is being the evil one in attacking Iran. The left does not understand that Iran is a religious dictatorship, nor will they believe you if you try to explain it.

Today I got bombarded with some out-of-the-blue Trump hate in an entirely non-political group I am in, by a leftist who simultaneously called Trump a “coward” while being gravely (or more likely performatively) upset that Trump might bomb Iran (this was before the cease fire). This person shared Iranian propaganda showing a few IRGC people standing on a small bridge - covered in the news video below - and mistakenly believed the lie that this meant the Iranian people were “uniting” against Trump.

What the hell is wrong with these people? Cheering on the Iranian government is like cheering on the Nazis who overtook Germany.

You may not like Trump, or believe that he’s handling this poorly. That’s fine. But don’t be so ignorant, naive, or stupid to think that Iran is some lollipop wonderland that never does anything even slightly wrong.

Trump haters don’t get it. If Trump behaved like the Islamic Iranian dictatorship does with dissenters, they would all already be dead by now.

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