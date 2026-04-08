TACO TUESDAY? 25th Amendment? Trump Haters Going Insane
Wait...did you *want* Trump to bomb Iran back to the stone age?
When Woke Reich sellouts like Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) start parroting current leftist talking points to rid Trump via the 25th Amendment…you know a lot of this noise is orchestrated.
There has been a lot of hysterical freaking out over Trump’s latest social media posts…prior to today’s announcement of a two-week cease fire with Iran. Have none of these people clued in yet, after all this time, that Trump shitposts? That you really shouldn’t take him seriously when he says he’s going to end civilization? What’s astonishing to me is that people apparently do still take his smack talk seriously, including, apparently Iran.
So now we have a cease fire…maybe Trump was right to promise holy hellfire?
Meanwhile, purported leftists are now drowning social media with comments about today being “TACO Tuesday” - TACO being the dumbest meme ever, which means “Trump Always Chickens Out.” HUH? I thought you wanted peace in the Middle East? So why are you now taunting TACO? Did you want Trump to drop a nuke on Tehran? Weird.
But there is no sense in these people.
Now if you are around some lefties in your life, they are completely losing their minds right now due to a fantasy they have in their heads about Iran. In their world, all Muslims globally are actually progressives who are pro-queer and pro-women and who never do anything bad. And big bad Mr. Trump is being the evil one in attacking Iran. The left does not understand that Iran is a religious dictatorship, nor will they believe you if you try to explain it.
Today I got bombarded with some out-of-the-blue Trump hate in an entirely non-political group I am in, by a leftist who simultaneously called Trump a “coward” while being gravely (or more likely performatively) upset that Trump might bomb Iran (this was before the cease fire). This person shared Iranian propaganda showing a few IRGC people standing on a small bridge - covered in the news video below - and mistakenly believed the lie that this meant the Iranian people were “uniting” against Trump.
What the hell is wrong with these people? Cheering on the Iranian government is like cheering on the Nazis who overtook Germany.
You may not like Trump, or believe that he’s handling this poorly. That’s fine. But don’t be so ignorant, naive, or stupid to think that Iran is some lollipop wonderland that never does anything even slightly wrong.
Trump haters don’t get it. If Trump behaved like the Islamic Iranian dictatorship does with dissenters, they would all already be dead by now.
Where is the thumbs down button for your lame article?
From Charlie Garcia. He writes Capital Mischief:
The ceasefire tonight is not a ceasefire. It is the final staging.
Here is why.
The Pattern.
On March 25 he announced a 5-day pause. Said it was for diplomacy. During those five days the Tripoli crossed the Arabian Sea without a headline. The 82nd deployed. The Georgia left port. He used the pause to move pieces while the press wrote about "productive conversations."
He just did it again. Two weeks. The exact window I gave you on April 2.
Read Iran's response carefully.
Safe passage through Hormuz "will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces" with "due consideration of technical limitations." That is not reopening the Strait.
That is the toll booth with a press release. The IRGC keeps control. Ships pass with Iranian permission. The fundamental architecture does not change.
Trump will call that non-compliance on Day 14. Or Day 7. Or whenever the machine is ready. He has never met a deadline he did not set and then use as a trigger.
Where the pieces are right now.
Ford: Red Sea. Moving south. On station within 48 hours.
Bush: Mid-Atlantic with the Jolly Rogers. Arrival theater April 10-14. The third carrier.
Georgia: Eastern Mediterranean heading east. 154 Tomahawks. 66 SEAL berths. Dry Deck Shelter. Arrives Gulf area April 8-10. SEALs in the water April 9-11.
Tripoli: CENTCOM. Position increasingly vague. AIS intermittent. F-35Bs. Ospreys. 2,200 Marines. The assault force. She is already where she needs to be.
Boxer: En route. Diego Garcia arrival approximately April 10-12. The BLT debarks there. 1,200 Marines board C-17s. Fly directly to Kharg once the runway is fixed.
82nd: Command element in theater. Main body deploying. The general went first. The division follows.
What happens before the Marines land.
This is the checklist. The ceasefire buys time to complete it.
SEALs insert from the Georgia. Swimmer Delivery Vehicles from the Dry Deck Shelter. They swim onto Kharg and the Bushehr coast simultaneously.
Hydrographic reconnaissance. Beach gradients. Infrared beacon placement. Every surviving IRGC position mapped. Undersea fiber-optic cables cut. The island goes deaf.
CIA Ground Branch links up. They have been on the island. Possibly for weeks. Embedded in the civilian oil workforce.
Patrol schedules. Tunnel entrances. Which commander is a fanatic and which one wants to go home. When the SEALs arrive, Ground Branch is the welcome committee.
B-2 Spirits hit remaining hardened coastal positions on the Bushehr mainland. The 55-kilometer strip facing Kharg.
Anything the first two bombardments did not destroy. GBU-72 5,000-pound penetrators collapse the bunkers that survived conventional strikes.
EA-37B Compass Call orbits the northern Gulf. Jams every frequency the IRGC uses. The Kharg garrison goes deaf. The mainland goes blind. Communications severed.
Georgia's Tomahawks hit every position the SEALs marked. Oil infrastructure untouched. Third time.
Then silence. The silence before H-Hour.
Ospreys launch from the Tripoli. 24 Marines per bird. Three waves before sunrise. 82nd drops onto the airstrip simultaneously. Rangers and combat engineers fix the runway. First C-130 lands within hours. First C-17 by nightfall.
48 hours later the BLT arrives from Diego Garcia by C-17. The garrison triples. Patriot batteries operational. MADIS online.
The dimmer switch starts at zero.
The timeline.
April 8-10: Georgia arrives. SEALs deploy. Five simultaneous missions begin.
April 10-12: Boxer arrives Diego Garcia. BLT stages. Bush arrives theater. Three carriers on station.
April 11-16: Everything converges. The ceasefire provides cover. The press writes about diplomacy. The SEALs are in the water.
When Iran's "coordination with Armed Forces" produces the same toll booth under a different name, Trump has his predicate. Non-compliance. The permission slip is signed.
The bottom line.
He paused bombing on March 25 and moved the Tripoli into position. He paused bombing tonight and the Georgia, the Bush, and the Boxer are all in transit.
Every pause has been a positioning window. Every deadline has been a countdown timer for the audience while the military clock runs on its own schedule.
This is not the sixth extension. This is the last staging window disguised as the sixth extension.
April 9 through 16. Watch the Tripoli's AIS. Watch the Georgia disappear. Watch the silence.
The calendar bows to the signal. The signal is now.
May the Mischief be with you.