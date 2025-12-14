At least 12 have died (including one gunman) and 29+ injured (with anecdotal reports as high as 60+ injured) in a mass shooting in Australia. The attack was focused on a Hannukah celebration at Syndey’s Bondi Beach.

The terror attack took place within the same 24-hour time frame as a mass shooting at Brown University, likely unrelated, where a manhunt is still underway for the culprit.

The Australian Jewish Association, which has posted graphic videos of the aftermath on its X account, posted the following statement:

Statement from Australian Jewish Association CEO Robert Gregory:



“What happened tonight is a tragedy but entirely foreseeable.



The Albanese government was warned so many times but failed to take adequate actions to protect the Jewish community.



Tonight, many Jews are pondering whether they have a future in Australia.



Our thoughts are with our community and all the impacted, some of whom we are close to.” https://x.com/AustralianJA/status/2000141672139907440

They also posted this alleged photo of one of the perpetrators…

…as well as a response from Australia’s Prime Minister, which fails to mention that the shooting was an anti-Jewish terror attack:

DOESN’T EVEN MENTION THAT IT WAS A JEWISH EVENT



What a shameful disgrace!



PM Albanese avoids even mentioning that it was the Jewish community targetted and Jews shot. https://x.com/AustralianJA/status/2000144474492776750

With obsessive anti-Semitism apparently on the rise on both the far left and far right globally, the winners here appear to be radical Islamic jihadists. Supporting the global intifada has real consequences.

