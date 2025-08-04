Texas Democratic legislators recently fled the state in an illegal effort to stop a redistricting vote would destroy their hold on allegedly "blue" cities in the Lone Star State. They were flown out on a jet that costs $17,000 PER HOUR to operate, according to influencer Benny Johnson.

But Texas Governor Greg Abbott has had enough of the shenanigans and just ordered the AWOL activists to be arrested per Texas law:

Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty and are holding flood relief and property tax cuts hostage. I ordered Texas DPS to arrest and return every derelict House Democrat to the Texas Capitol. This order will remain in effect until all missing Democrats are accounted for.

https://x.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1952477205843587458

Democrats, who are quick to label any conservative activism as “sedition,” knew they were acting illegaly and likely wanted yet another excuse to tie up Texas in lawfare among accusations of authoritarianism. Democrats are also quite happy with so-called “gerrymandering,” as long as it benefits their party.

Governor Abbott now has the right to replace all of the absent lollygaggers with his own appointees.

It remains to be seen what net benefit this has for the Democrats, other than sowing more choas and inciting civil war.

Share

Tip Jar