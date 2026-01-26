Thank you men!

Look, I’m a woman, but I have no problem thanking men when it’s well deserved. Let’s face it. When winter time comes, most of us sane woman appreciate the men around us, husband, brother, neighbor, who will happily plow out our driveways and push our cars stuck in the snow.

I’m not saying women never shovel snow. But the heavy lifting is typically done by men. (I certainly have shoveled snow, and I hated it. Also, at my age, I’ve finally stopped. Not looking for a heart attack.)

I’ve watched storm chasers during and after Winter Storm Fern. These guys are literally driving around looking for stranded drivers to rescue and for tree limbs to clear from the roads. Are gangs of women doing this? If they are, I don’t see them on YouTube.

The whole trans movement likes to pretend that “gender” differences are just fashion and appendages. But the male body is more designed for things like pushing SUVs out of a snowdrift.

A petite female body with an appendick trying to be transmale is simply not going to be a strong as a born male, no matter how much T is ingested. Please correct me if I’m wrong and a group of tiny transmen is running around Mississippi right now removing icy trees from roadways.

Male bodies are built to do things like rescue people from dangerous winter storms.

It’s not misogynist to state this. What’s regressive are the new gender identity stereotypes that try to make sex into a clothing option.

We can be grateful that men show up to help us out of snowdrifts and shovel the driveway, without descending into woke handwringing.

So: Thanks, guys!

