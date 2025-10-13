I voted for this.

When I made the decision to push that button for Trump, voting Republican for the first time in my life, the last thought to flash through my mind was the image of my friend’s beautiful daughter, then only 20, fighting in a combat unit in the IDF. Fighting for all of civilization, the values we stand for and the freedoms we enjoy, while all I had to do was push a button.

Do I think the hostages would be free if Harris were president? Absolutely not. She showed more than willingness to bow to the anti-Israel, antisemitic wing of the Democratic Party. Those “protesters” outside the convention had a point, she told us. I tend to believe people when they tell me who they are.

The living hostages are home, but those whose loved ones were murdered in captivity still await their remains so that they may be buried with dignity. Meanwhile, the West has shown what it has become. The Ceasefire Now crowd doesn’t seem very happy about the ceasefire now. They are no doubt disappointed that there are any Jews left in the Jewish state. Let’s enjoy this moment, but those of us in the US must remember that our children are still being poisoned with anti-American ideology in schools and universities, and that young people do not know how to think critically when confronted with Tik-Tok videos of often manufactured tragedy.

We have a long way to go. There is a Republican president, but the left wing violence continues. Liberal hysteria shows no sign of calming, and many of us are still afraid to “come out” as conservatives because we can and will be threatened with professional as well as personal consequences. I went to a Republican Party event yesterday for Judge Pat Dugan, who is running for District Attorney of Philadelphia against the radical leftist DA Larry Krasner. They were giving away signs, but the speaker who was giving out the signs acknowledged that many of us in my progressive to anarchist neighborhood are afraid to put up signs because we suspect/know that our property would be vandalized if we did. With a District Attorney who has decided not to prosecute shoplifters or those who evade fares on public transit, why would we think he would prosecute anyone who vandalized the home of someone who supports his opposition?

Today, I am grateful for the answer to so many prayers: the last of the hostages are home. Now they can speak freely, and the released hostages can speak as well. Many were afraid to speak out with complete openness while their friends remained in captivity. Now the gloves can come off.

Thank you, President Trump. This is what I voted for. God bless you, God bless Israel, and God bless America.