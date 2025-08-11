The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shirley Confer's avatar
Shirley Confer
3d

Who currently owns all of this debt? Would those entities be willing to destroy the countries that owe them billions?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Aeon Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture