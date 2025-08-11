Pundits have taken to calling the G7 nations the “D7”, in recognition of how unsustainable debt has now become a salient feature of every G7 economy.

Economists have a rule of thumb that once the ratio of Government debt to Gross Domestic Product goes over 100%, it gets harder and harder to get out from under ever-increasing indebtedness. Every G7 nation but Germany is now well over that ratio. (Some analysts swap out Germany for Spain in the “D7,” as Spain currently has a debt-to-GDP ratio of 101%)

The current level of indebtedness of the G7 as a whole is completely unprecedented.

Five years ago, when debt-to-GDP ratios were much lower, interests rates were massively lower than they are now. That was part of the seductive trap of debt - you could borrow trillions and pay almost nothing in interest charges to service that debt.

Now, when it costs 4% or more to borrow money, interest charges eat up more and more of government revenues. With each of the G7 nations needing to borrow multiple trillions of dollars in the coming years, the obvious question is: who is going to buy all that debt? How high will interest rates need to go to attract enough borrowers to feed seven gargantuan appetites? High interest rates will, in turn, create knock-on economic stresses in the form of higher mortgage rates and punishing business and consumer loan costs.

Arguably Japan is at greatest risk of either a currency crisis or a bond market meltdown, given that it carries extremely high levels of debt AND languishes in an ongoing recession. But Canada, the UK, France, Italy and Germany are all near, if not already in, recession.

Perhaps the greatest risk here is of economic contagion. If even one G7 country finds itself in a financial crisis - a currency collapse, skyrocketing bond interest rates, a banking crisis, or all three - we can expect investors in every G7 nation to become more cautious - diversifying currency reserves, buying more gold, looking for safe havens outside the G7. Banks will become more cautious in making loans. Economic uncertainty will make companies more reluctant to hire or invest. Add a deep recession to any financial crisis and it’s a given it will get worse.

The US faces five specific threats:

Much of America’s debt is short-term. If most of a nation’s debt is in 30-year bonds, you only have to roll-over one-thirtieth of that debt every year. If huge amounts of debt are in two-year bonds, half of that debt needs to be rolled over every year. If you’re 37 trillion dollars in debt, and most of it is short-term, it means you need to get somebody to buy several trillion dollars of new bonds every year, just to replace those that have matured. Current estimates are that the US debt will grow by roughly two trillion dollars a year each year for the foreseeable future. Creating a faux prosperity by borrowing a couple of trillion dollars a year from future generations became the norm during the Biden years. Stopping that cold turkey would have been very painful. I don’t think it’s fair to lay the failure to do so at Mr. Trump’s feet. No-one in the US political establishment - with the exception of Rand Paul and Thomas Massie - was willing to bite that bullet. That said, the bigger the US debt grows, the greater the likelihood international investors will lose faith it will ever be repaid. A new risk is the US dollar. Until quite recently whenever there was a global financial crisis, investors would flock to the US dollar as a safe haven, driving up the value of the US dollar and thereby increasing the value of US bonds in other currencies - making them a very safe investment. That seems to be breaking down; the US dollar is down more than 9% in 2025. Until recently, every time the US stock market tanked, the value of US bonds would increase. That led most investors to keep a significant chunk of their portfolio in long-term bonds as a hedge against a falling stock market. In the past few years, we’ve seen more than one instance where stocks and bonds both fell at the same time, which greatly decreases the incentive to hold Government Bonds as an insurance policy. Despite Mr. Trump’s protestations to the contrary, the US economy is not in great shape. Store closings are on pace to set a record high in 2025 - 120 million square feet of retail space closed in just the first six months of this year. That many stores closing would go a long way towards explaining the 250,000 jobs the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revised downwards for May and June. If the US slides into recession, it becomes much more vulnerable if another G7 nation hits the wall.

For all the above reasons, I doubt the US will get off Scot free when/if another D7 nation finds itself in crisis.

The world has seen a number of developing nations undone by debt during the past forty years - Greece, Thailand and Turkey spring to mind. The next to fall will likely be a D7 country. While such a crisis may not happen tomorrow, it lurks in the background as a substantial and growing risk that’s not going away any time soon.

PS: Mr. Trump is becoming adept at creating new allies for Russia and China.

The BRICS+ bloc has tried really hard to limit itself to being only a trading partnership. The principal reason for that was that two powerful BRICS+ members - Brazil and India - were committed to maintaining cordial relations with the US. This week, Trump hit both Brazil and India with 50% tariffs. The result? Brazil and India are now both actively seeking closer ties with Russia and China.

Trump’s unwillingness to see or address the crisis in Gaza carries its own risks. Turkey is now calling on the the 57 members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to declare war on Israel over Israel’s plans to take over all of Gaza.

Israel seems determined to provoke a wider war. Today Israel murdered five Aljazeera journalists, including this man:

Here is Anas Al-Sharif’s final message. We can guess that tens of millions of Arabs and Muslims across the Middle East will read - and react to - those heart-breaking last words. Even if Donald Trump cares not a whit for the women and children - and journalists - of Gaza, he should at least recognize that a wider war in the Middle East would be an unmitigated disaster.