Mainstream media outlets are now reporting what I commented on here – that No Kings was primarily a white Baby Boomer phenomenon. Real working-class people, including blacks and American Hispanics, are far more directly hurt by illegal immigration versus white sheltered suburbanites who are busy planning their next retirement cruise.

But No Kings also demonstrates something else that we all know but most Democrats will not admit:

The left is the far more violent side of the political equation right now in America.

How do we know this? It’s not just the almost daily stories of conservatives being attacked – such as one man who was literally shot at by a 38-year-old Antifa accountant, triggered by a MAGA flag in front of a home.

If American “liberals” truly feared Trump and MAGA, they would hardly be sending their oldest and most vulnerable to protest in massive events across the nation. You want to know why MAGA isn’t doing their own national rallies across America? They know there will be violence. That’s the reason why Trump voters decided, in the last election, to rally via car caravans where they would be safer.

The left, however, can show up anywhere and amass without fear that MAGA is going to step in and start beating them up.

The very fact that your 82-year-old mother thought it was safe to go to No Kings shows just how innately trusting of conservatives the modern progressive left is. In their heart of hearts, progressives don’t fear conservatives because they know most conservatives are actually pretty polite.

Have you ever noticed how many white liberal women have no problem getting into the face and screaming at some conservative guy? If conservatives were the scary “Nazis” the left claims they are, then why would these women be so emboldened? At least once a week I see some sort of viral video of a leftist woman going absolutely bonkers and viciously haranguing a typically much larger and more in-shape conservative man.

In a recent video, a crazed woman driving by a ghoulish pro-ICE Halloween display stops her car in order to scream and berate the homeowner. Why isn’t she afraid the guy might come and punch her out, or worse, shoot her? It’s because she knows that leftists have been getting away with political abuse for years. She’s not afraid, because conservatives have largely been “keeping their powder dry” and not falling into the trap of retaliatory violence.

Here’s another video where a red-headed harpy (yes, harpy) goes ballistic on a conservative journalist at No Kings. Do you see any fear in her eyes? I sure don’t.

That guy in the For Charlie shirt, Nathan Hughes, is a young fit male who could have easily clocked that woman cold, and she has no issue getting right up into his face and screeching “GET OUT OF HERE!!!”

What about that Antifa accountant who shot up the MAGA home? When the crazed leftist first ripped down the MAGA flag, the owner of the home came out on the front porch and shot three warning rounds into the sky. In response, the accountant didn’t just shoot at the homeowner once, but drove away and then came back to shoot some more!

If the accountant was truly afraid that the homeowner was trying to kill him, why would he come back? Clearly, the Antifa accountant knew the conservative bark was worse than the bite in this case and so he carried on with his homicidal intention.

For years, conservatives have put up with verbal abuse, physical assaults, and destruction of property from “liberals.” A Trump bumper sticker on your car is inviting a keying. Having a MAGA flag on your home makes it a target. Merely saying something mildly positive about Trump around a progressive is likely to stir up a barrage of emotional abuse.

This isn’t just a Trump phenomenon. Before MAGA we had the Tea Party. “Teabaggers,” the left called them.

I began to leave the left around the time Obama took over the Democratic party. I was in a large blue city at the time Obama first ran for office, and Democrats had become insane cult worshippers. They say they want “No Kings” but Obama was their king for sure. Obama was everywhere and in everything...Obama lattes, Obama parties, Obama pilates.

I had to be very careful during that time and afterwards. I discovered that many so-called “liberal” men are extremely vicious and unforgiving. Once you become a woman who has stepped outside of their insular tribe of preferred political viewpoints, the leftist male will gleefully tear into you and also try to humiliate you if he can. I have stories, which I won’t get into, and thankfully none that resulted in physical violence. But sufficed to say, I have learned my lesson and I just steer clear of these deranged beta male politicos as much as possible.

I would never, in a million years, go up to a guy wearing t-shirt promoting the leftist cause du jour and argue with him to his face. I would expect that the average “liberal” guy might have a complete and utter meltdown and not just attack me in the conventional sense, but do something weird and shocking like try to bite a limb off.

I’m not just being self-protective out of a wild imagination...I have seen how enraged people on the left can become when challenged.

Hell, I won’t even get into it with my supposedly mild-mannered female neighbor when she brings up her TDS (which is frequent). I don’t need the drama and the grief...or my car tires to be slashed.

Walkaways and conservatives are now instinctively wired to see modern leftists as potentially abusive and violent. It’s not just that we’ve seen the crazy TikTok videos...many of us have had terrible interactions ourselves. Andy Ngo literally fled the United States after Antifa tried to kill him. Now, independent journalist Nick Sorter has resorted to hiring armed security to escort him as he covers Antifa violence in Portland.

So isn’t it strange that, despite the left calling everyone right of center a Nazi and a fascist (which is an oxymoron)...the average liberal is completely confident in their ability to safely protest in every city in America? That the average “liberal” Karen feels she is perfectly safe in verbally attacking and screeching at a large, musclebound “redneck”?

Meanwhile, the rest of us are very careful about what we say and what we display…because we have decided to choose our battles wisely.

One thing I learned during my long political journey away from being a lifelong Democrat to a now three-time Trump voting Walkaway. Conservative men are by and large far kinder, much more polite, and definitely safer to be around...even if I disagree with them on certain points.

But I literally expect that if I were bleeding out on the street with a MAGA hat on, a lot of these “nice” grandmas who went to No Kings might be more inclined to spit on me than help me. Maybe some of them would stop and be nice. But not all.

We have an alarming problem in this country in that the mainstream left has become overly confident in its ability to completely steamroll and abuse political opponents. For now, and largely because Trump is in power, the right is still being polite. However, should the left rise to power again, the conservative politeness may soon give way to a steely resolve. At some point, the powder won’t be kept dry any longer.

I’m not looking forward to that day, which hopefully won’t come, but the left better get its act together now and try to learn to live with opposing viewpoint or it’s in for a major smackdown.

