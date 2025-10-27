In a “charming” Bluesky post, a user shares how their rescue dog, Ms. Ladybug, acts as an impromptu therapy animal: every time they and their partner dive into “current events,” the pup barges in, demanding pets and pauses until the tension eases. It’s a sweet reminder of how heated discussions can benefit from a furry emotional reset...or is it?

But let’s zoom out – this anecdote perfectly captures the vibe of today’s Democrats and the modern left, who seem to need their own “therapy dogs” to cope with political hyperbole.

Take last year’s “No Kings Act,” a knee-jerk bill pushed by Senate Democrats like Chuck Schumer in response to the Supreme Court’s Trump immunity ruling. It was pitched as a heroic stand against “monarchy,” but really, it’s just overwrought drama – equating legal precedents to medieval tyranny.

Or consider the endless freakouts over ICE: activists routinely compare border enforcement agents to Nazis, turning policy disagreements into apocalyptic moral panics. Is it enforcement or literally Hitler? The left’s rhetoric often veers into such emotional extremes, where every conservative win is “the end of democracy” and every enforcement action is “fascism rising.”

This isn’t thoughtful critique; it’s getting worked up over hyperbole, demanding constant emotional validation like Ms. Ladybug’s affection breaks. Sure, politics is passionate, but when your response to debate is to hit the panic button (or call for a pet-induced timeout), it undermines real discourse. Maybe the modern left could learn from that dog: pause, breathe, and realize not every headline is the #worsttimeline.

