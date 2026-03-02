Meet Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former Shah of Iran, who was an authoritarian monarch during his reign before the fanatical Islamists took over the country in 1979 in the real-world Handmaid’s Tale. (Literally. That’s what the book was originally inspired from.)

Prince Pahlavi does not want to be a monarch but is leading the effort to create a secular democracy in Iran. There is a provisional government waiting in the wings to make this happen.

You can rest assured that Trump knows all about this is and stands behind Pahlavi.

Iranians are excited about regime change and doing the Trump Dance in viral videos online.

So what’s up with the hysterical whining from isolationists like Matt Walsh, someone I used to respect, who is now so embarrassing in his ignorance as to become full-blown cringe:

So far we’ve heard that although we killed the whole Iranian regime, this was not a regime change war. And although we obliterated their nuclear program, we had to do this because of their nuclear program. And although Iran was not planning any attacks on the US, they also might have been, depending on who you ask. And although we are not fighting this war to free the Iranian people, they are now free, or might be, depending on who seizes power, and we have no idea who that will be. The messaging on this thing is, to put it mildly, confused.

Yes, we do know who that will be: Reza Pahlavi.

It’s Matt’s job to analyze news events. How could he be so ignorant of Reza Pahlavi? Is Matt just being lazy or purposefully ignoring Pahlavi? In contrast, Democrat VAN JONES is being far more sensible:

Meanwhile, watching the so-called “conservative” isolationists turn into raging antisemites on X has been illuminating to say the least. Milo has completely lost his mind or has been literally replaced (I’m serious). The previously gay Catholic firebrand is now posting full-blown fundamentalist Islamic propaganda and spouting lame anti-Israel tropes.

OK. So I get being concerned about the US going to war with Iran. But I’m a pragmatist. I knew we would go to war with Iran this presidential term, no matter who won. Kamala Harris would be taking us to war with Iran now, I don’t care if she claims she wouldn’t. It’s not because of Israel either. Don’t be so one-dimensional and stupid. We must clear the threat of Iran for a variety of reasons, some of which have to do with their increasing technical capacities and some to do with China.

So the main themes I see from the people opposing the military invention center along three main ideas:

“Regime change never works.” Is this really true? Iraq was admittedly a mess for a while, but it’s a democratic republic now instead of a dictatorship run by one of Saddam Hussein’s sons.

“Attacking Iran doesn’t help America.” It doesn’t? Are you simplistic in your thinking? This isn’t just about oil but about our global positioning with increasing threats from an Iranian alliance with China.

“We are just doing Israel’s bidding.” This idea is so stupid, I can’t help you if you think that. When you ask the Israel obsessed specifically what Israel has done to hurt them personally, they can’t answer. They may say something about taxpayer money, but if you point out we threw billions at Ukraine without a peep from them, they will ignore that point.

This is NOT a betrayal by Trump. Trump has advocated for Iranian regime change since the 1980s.

What is truly shocking are the numbers of influencers who have gotten on board the mindless Israel bashing, which shows me these people really weren’t great thinkers in the first place. Some of them were already leftists, such as Karlyn Borysenko, for example, who just rage quit X again after some followers called out her anti-Israel stance.

The Hodge Twins are being exposed for posting two entirely different narratives on X and Facebook, indicating that at least some of these influencers are being paid and/or are just manipulating algorithms:

We also know that some “patriot” accounts were actually Middle Eastern sock puppet accounts thanks to X’s geotagging.

And of course, “Cancer Owens” and her mindless cult followers have all gone 100% antisemite.

Not all criticism is antisemitic - at least Matt Walsh has not gone that low from what I’ve seen yet - but the majority is fueled by IDS - Israel Derangement Syndrome.

I rarely (make that never) see any intelligent rebuttal to the war, from anyone on X at least. It’s all “we’re controlled by Zionists” or “this doesn’t help America” but no actual analysis other than hysterical reaction. Or posting the now debunked story of a school allegedly hit by a US/Israel bomb, which was actually hit by a failed Iranian bomb.

MOST of the Iran war criticism seems to be adjacent to, if not directly, antisemitic Israel hatred, which makes it 100% wrong.

Yes, if you stupidly think Israel controls America, you are not only a shallow thinker but a hater of Jews.

The anti-Jew resentment politics need to be completely divorced from MAGA. Most of this obsessive people are self-removing, which is fine by me.

I am not saying that everyone who opposes the war is an antisemite. But I am saying that the majority of criticism I see on X is antisemitic in nature.

Anti-Israel morons have no concept of what radical Islam really is. Have terrorist Jews shot anyone in the US lately? Nope. But the Jew hater sees yarmulkes in every corner.

Ultimately, the rise in antisemitism among the woke right is a cancer that must be excised (peacefully, of course). What is the root cause? Some of this is pure grift possibly, and some of it is certainly a psy-op. Nick Fuentes telling his dumb-ass followers to vote for Democrats is most certainly a psy-op. And some of the IDS appears to be coming influencers who are crazy narcissists, who are cracking under years in the online spotlight - like Karlyn and Milo. Maybe they are trying to remain relevant, or they have simply lost their minds completely.

Given the lack of intelligent alternatives to the Iran problem, and the idiotic emotionalism of the war opposition, I conclude by process of elimination that Trump is 100% right in going to war with Iran right now.

Share

DONATE TO AEON