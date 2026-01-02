The Aeon Chronicle

Brandy
19h

I'm almost positive Fuentes is an intelligence asset they are using to root out dangerous people and also to keep them all contained in one little area, therefore making sure these young men aren't using their time on anything productive (and filled with dissent). As far as Owens? She's just lost the whole plot. I actually feel like these are not real Trump supporters. There may be a tiny few but this feels like an infiltration by the left to cause breaks and chaos. I just ignore them because I don't care what they have to say.

