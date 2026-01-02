If we are to follow the Candace Owens guilt-by-slight-association line of reasoning, and ask who had the most to gain from Charlie Kirk’s death, clearly it was Candace Owens, along with Nick Fuentes and the Democratic Party.

Therefore, if we follow Candace’s method of “gotcha,” we must ask whether Candace herself must have had something to do with Charlie’s death - I’m just asking questions, right?

Certainly Israel has gained nothing from Charlie’s death…his assassination has been used now to gin up insane levels of Jew hatred, the likes of which have not been seen since Nazi Germany. Charlie’s death has been a net-negative for Israel.

But Charlie’s death has been a massive windfall for some - Candace Owens for sure, but also a new cottage industry of Jew hatred.

I’m not one to peddle unfounded conspiracy theories, but the speed at which the narrative was turned on the heels of Charlie’s death - from a united conservative front that fully understood the dangers far-left pathology - to a paranoid, obsessive focus on Israel and shadowy Jew puppeteers - was shocking and disturbing. And not natural.

If you recall, when Charlie was first killed, the left quickly came out and blamed groypers. I wrote:

Here’s one asshole on X claiming that Robinson wasn’t actually leftist, but a “groyper,” which is some made-up word relating somehow to Nick Fuentes, likely controlled opposition who isn’t representative of MAGA or the average conservative anyway: Where are you seeing this? Cause what I am seeing is that he is a groyper.

So Nick Fuentes went from total fringe to somehow being majorly platformed in a month’s time? I’m sorry. This isn’t just a case of “Charlie’s vacuum” being filled. This is purposeful.

What is more likely, then? That Israel would cause more resentment against its cause by getting involved in a risky political assassination, when funding pro-Israel propaganda in other forms would have been more profitable?

Or, could a leftist-Islamist coalition, intent on destroying not just Israel but conservatism in America, have seeded disinfo agents (Candace, Nick, Tucker, and others) who have been waiting for just the right assassination to suddenly try to take over Trump’s big tent MAGA movement?

Certainly, we know for sure that there are a lot of fake MAGA accounts on X that are actually run by Islamists.

You can add to that mix the came-out-of-nowhere Stew Peters, pandemic-era conspiracy inflamer, who helped fertilize the current ground of paranoia. Stew did this by spreading the most insane covid conspiracies, thus sabotaging real efforts to put attention on mRNA vaccines very real dangers.

A lot of people were psychologically traumatized during the pandemic and for years before, and not just the left. There was a lot of trauma programming enacted against the freedom movement as well, in the form of dire doom prophecies and worse. Many on the right have been programmed into knee-jerk reactions against anything slightly smacking of woke or authoritarianism, which means a lot of people are now reacting emotionally and not rationally. Likely by design.

Thus, a reasonable strategy of disowning crazy creeps like Fuentes is now knee-jerk reacted to in the name of “free speech,” as if we need to “protect” a misogynist psychopath from “cancellation.”

You could see the seeds of this in pop culture too…when a bunch of “conservative” idiots went absolutely apeshit over the casting of a Black Hispanic elf in Rings of Power. Good job, guys, showing the left how truly racist you are. It’s a fantasy, for pete’s sake. Get over it. There are bigger problems on the planet.

Now. we have a slew of “influencers” who are either paid disinfo agents or just useful idiots, gleefully going after Jews in the name of conservatism, like one “Molly Davis” who wants all Jews to be expelled from the U.S.

Many of these obsessive Jew haters are going after Ben Shapiro, their new target after he called out the cowards at TPUSA who won’t tell Candace and Nick to eff off.

They claim that Ben is losing viewers while Candace is “number one” - but how many of her listeners are bots or paid Pakistanis?

Given how much censorship YouTube does, why aren’t Candace’s followers asking why she is still platformed there after spreading blatant lies about the Jewish Talmud and spreading seething antisemitism?

While I don’t approve of censorship, when big media companies like YouTube and Spotify keep airing Candace’s blatantly antisemitic podcast, I have to wonder…are they allowing her to spread hate on purpose? So many people have lost their YouTube channels for far less. Why is Candace getting a pass?

Well, here’s a thought: Candace is getting a pass because she’s helping Democrats get elected in not just the midterms but in 2028. She is the biggest gift the left has gotten in decades.

Candace Owens is incredibly destructive. She’s also got an army of “helpers” who are conducting yellow journalism in order to destroy conservative organizations like TPUSA and the Daily Wire. For example, one “Diligent Denizen,” who for all we know is a leftist or Islamist, is lamely trying to smear the Daily Wire’s Cabot Phillips…even after Phillips showed his receipts.

When you see accounts like “Diligent Denizen” spend all their time and energy destroying effective conservative institutions, you can bet that they aren’t really run by conservatives. Why aren’t they expending their “extensive” sleuthing “skills” to go after leftist targets? Consider the efforts going on to smear TPUSA as some “dark” shadow organization when it has been so effective recruiting conservative kids on campus.

Who would be against TPUSA? Why would someone spend all their energies going after Daily Wire and TPUSA and not, say, the Democratic Socialists of America?

Call these “influencers” the “Faux Right” - which is what they are.

This is all a massive disinfo campaign. I cannot say for sure who is actively in on it, and who is just a useful idiot. But I can say for sure this is not organic.

More to the point: The people who follow Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes are fools. That’s right, fools.

They have been programmed through years of trauma news - from the pandemic to what happened at J6 - to become so reactionary that they can’t discern truth from fiction anymore.

They have lost all spiritual guidance.

All you need to do is look into the face of Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes and you can feel the evil oozing through.

These two are straight-up demon controlled. They become creepier and creepier every day.

If you can’t see that, and you claim to be a Christian, get on your knees and ask God to remove the scales from your eyes.

Now I don’t wish ill on anyone but I do pray that Candace and her followers repent for all the evil they are doing.

I pray that Nick Fuentes finds God.

But no, these two toxic forces should not be elevated to such high status. That they are shows that there is a deep spiritual rot in the right that needs to be healed.

I did not leave the toxic left to join a toxic faux conservative movement that is just as focused on identity politics in reverse in the form of antisemitism and white nationalism.

I utterly renounce this hateful wing claiming to be America First and want nothing to do with it.

PS I’m supporting the Daily Wire now because of all the hate they are getting. The first two episodes of the Pendragon Cycle were amazing and I will post a review soon.

