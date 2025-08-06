The Aeon Chronicle

Jim
Aug 6

It nat be good for some people. I had a business partner that had a therapist as he called him and a men's group. He used to tell me about it. And pushed it. Yeah that's what I want, tell everybody what you're dealing with so they can tell you what to do. Anyway, I guess he was have a weak moment and he was talking about his therapist. I wasn't having a weak moment. I asked him, have you gotten any better since you started going to him? I said, he's going to keep taking your money, it's in his interest. I guess it was too much truth. So, a man that was 50 years old broke down and started crying.

A guy that told me how i should be more like him, with two ex wives a hotty every other week. Sorry, yeah, NO.

