As far as I’m concerned, Unshrunk, Laura Delano’s harrowing first-person account of recovering from 14 years as a ‘mental patient’ should be required reading for every psychiatrist in the Western world.

I would also highly recommend this book to anyone who has ever been diagnosed with a mental illness, or who has had a friend, partner or family member so diagnosed.

If you’re one of the 66 million Americans now taking psychotropic drugs, this book is a must read.

If you think there’s even a remote chance that sometime in the future your life might hit a rough patch which could tempt you to check into a psych ward, I’d recommend this book as a prophylactic.

Before I talk about Delano’s book, I think an important caveat is in order. In my work as a counsellor, I talked to quite a few people over the years who’d been to see a psychiatrist at some point. The range of responses ran from complaints that “it was overpriced and too much focused on the past” to “it was extremely helpful at a time my life was falling apart.” None of those people felt harmed by the experience. None was diagnosed as mentally ill, or prescribed drugs. So I have to think there are a considerable number of psychiatrists out there who are predisposed so see their clients as distressed rather than sick, and who prescribe psychotropic drugs reluctantly. Some of the most effective critics of the pharma-psychiatric industrial complex have been psychiatrists.

What most angers me reading Delano’s book, is that the book is still so necessary.

Psychiatrist Thomas Szasz wrote The Myth of Mental Illness way back in 1961, and The Manufacture of Madness in 1970. Both laid out eloquently the downsides of framing mental distress as mental illness. Ivan Illich and psychiatrist R.D. Laing also wrote insightful critiques of modern psychiatry. All were ignored by the psychiatric community.

In 2010, journalist Robert Whitaker’s Anatomy of an Epidemic provided a comprehensive inventory of the harms caused by various psychotropic drugs. (Did you know that most psychotropic drugs were approved based on clinical trials that were only three weeks long? We're talking about drugs that most people take for years - or decades.)

Whitaker’s book laid out some damning facts. In 1955, one in every 468 US adults was hospitalized for psychiatric reasons. By 1987, one out of every 184 adults was on a psychiatric disability. By 2007, this number had risen to nearly four million people, or one in every 76 adults.

Throughout this whole period, the number of Americans on psychotropic meds went up inexorably. If those meds were so damned helpful, how can we explain the proportion of the population with disabling mental illnesses rising six-fold over the same period? Is it possible that psych meds cause more harm than good?

Whitaker’s book was yet another opportunity for the psychiatric community to reexamine its most cherished assumptions. Instead, they responded with abject denial.

When Laura Delano was thirteen years old she was a straight A student, and a nationally-ranked squash player. One day she looked at herself in the mirror and realized she’d spent so much energy achieving other people’s goals, that she had no idea who she was, or what she wanted.

She began acting out at home with anger and hostility. She saw her school cousellor, who referred her to a psychiatrist. After a ONE HOUR session, that psychiatrist diagnosed her with bipolar disorder. She was told she had an incurable mental illness. The best she could hope was that drugs and therapy could control her symptoms.

Over the next fourteen years, Laura’s life went progressively downhill. Though she was able to finish an undergraduate degree at Harvard - albeit with a one-year mental health break - she became increasingly dysfunctional with each passing year. She had more and more trouble keeping a job. She developed binge-eating issues. She drank too much. She slept with lots of sketchy men even though she didn’t enjoy sex.

As her life went downhill, the response of the psychiatric system was to increase the number and dose of her psychiatric meds, and urge her to make greater and greater use of psychiatric care. “Mental patient” became her identity, and other mental patients her only friends. She became more and more depressed, eventually trying to kill herself with an overdose of her psych meds. (Talk about the unconscious mind saying quite literally: “These drugs are killing me”!)

Eventually Delano discovered Alcoholics Anonymous. Whereas psychiatry was telling her she was a helpless victim of her broken brain, AA told her she was responsible for all her choices, and that she had the power to choose differently. Combined with the social support AA offered, Delano was able to stop drinking and begin working. Then, one day, she happened upon Robert Whitaker’s book in a bookstore. At one time or another, she had taken almost every psychoactive drug listed on the book’s cover.

When she decided to stop attending mental health day programs, and expressed a desire to stop her meds, Delano was accused of being ‘treatment resistant.’

Delano will say now she was pridefully stupid to quit her five psych meds cold turkey. She endured three years of gradually decreasing symptoms - digestive difficulties, skin problems, fingernails flaking off, hair falling out, intense physical pain and a great deal of emotional upheaval.

To anyone considering going off psych meds Delano would say adamantly : Taper off very slowly! That most psychotropic drugs are highly addictive. That getting off those drugs without major withdrawal effects will take at least several months, and perhaps years. That there’s a huge online community of those who have managed to detox from psych meds that can provide both comprehensive how-to information and emotional support.

Over the next several years, Delano’s health improves. Longtime digestive and skin troubles disappear. She finds herself able to feel sexual pleasure for the first time in her life. Her ability to think clearly returns.

She starts a non-profit society, the Inner Compass Initiative, to provide services to those in recovery from psychiatric care.

Laura Delano is now married, a step-mom, with a four-year-old child of her own. All while working full-time - and writing a book.

She would say she’s not without emotional issues - overly sensitive to criticism, so-so at self-care, some tendency to outbursts of anger. But she feels a strong sense of meaning and purpose in life, is happy to be alive, and grateful for the love of family and friends. (Good enough, I’d say, for someone who was a suicidal basket-case 15 years ago under the tender mercies of the psychiatric community.)

I will forewarn anyone reading the book: Delano grew up in a rich and privileged household. I occasionally found myself muttering “spoiled rich kid” under my breath.

But I have to agree with Laura that her privileged background makes what happened to her all that more compelling.

Insofar as psychiatry has even grudgingly admitted mental health in America is not on a good trajectory, the excuse has always been that America doesn’t have enough psychiatric services or high-quality care facilities. That the only way Americans will get better is if they get MORE psychiatry.

Laura Delano received a great deal of therapy from very prestigious psychiatrists, and got abundant care at highly-regarded psychiatric hospitals during the entire 14 years her life went downhill as a ‘mental patient’. Her experience makes it abundantly clear: Doing more of the same will likely just make America’s mental health crisis worse.

I do think it is time for serious research to be done as to the harms caused by psychoactive drugs. Delano details a wide array of physical and mental ailments during the time she was on multiple psych meds. The internet is chock-a-block with current and former psychoactive drug users reporting a slew of serious side-effects.

It’s also time to ask whether the concept of ‘mental illness’ is either valid or helpful. Other diseases have a somatic base. If I have diabetes my blood sugar and insulin levels will be measurably out of whack. If I have tuberculosis, those bacilli can be seen with a microscope. If I have skin cancer, the tumours are visible. If I have Huntington’s disease, a genetic test will confirm it. But mental illness? After all this time, there are still no genetic markers for mental illness, and still no biomarkers.

If you tag all the boxes on one list of symptoms you are diagnosed ‘bipolar.’ Ring all the bells on another and you’re ‘schizophrenic.’ Never mind that these ‘symptoms’ are all judgment calls. Never mind we have only theories as to what causes these various ‘mental illnesses.’ Never mind that all that is required for such ‘diseases’ make it into the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders is for a majority on that study committee to vote for it. (It wasn’t all that long ago, that homosexuality was listed as a psychiatric disorder in the DSM.)

What’s true is, if you convince people they are sick and broken, that they are helpless to control their behaviour or their emotions, it can be a powerful self-fulfilling prophecy. Surround that person with other ‘mental patients’ who believe the same thing, and you have AA in reverse: a support network for ever greater levels of dysfunctionality.

I’ve seen several interviews Delano has given; she can give a polished Ted Talk with the best of them. That said, my favourite is Tucker Carlson’s fascinating two-hour interview with her. It has a rawness and authenticity that is gripping. Delano looks tired, and more than a little unnerved by all the hostility and criticism her book has generated. She often struggles to find the words for what she wants to say, but when she finds the words, they are the exact right words. What a gutsy lady.