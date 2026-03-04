Brains…we need BRAINS!

It is patently obvious to anyone with half a brain that drag queens are misogynistic caricatures of women. We put up with them for years because it was a fringe gay thing, but how on earth did women’s blackface (ladyface) get mainstreamed?

Transwomen are a notch down from drag queens, but many still build their entire personas off of extreme caricatures of women. That’s why a large percentage of them use “stripper” or porn star names like Diamond, Scarlet, Lola, or one I saw recently, “Iridescent.”

One only needs to watch any video by Dylan Mulvaney to see what a warped idea he has about what it means to be a woman - actually, he infantilizes us even more by preferring the diminutive “girl” instead:

These sexed up Barbie doll music videos would have been previously ripped to shreds by earlier feminists if a real woman was behind them. Now, modern “leftist” women applaud these offensive minstrel shows as somehow “empowering” - but mind you, many of these brainiacs were the same people who thought the Barbie movie was some sort of brilliant feminist commentary.

Dylan’s idea of womanhood is a fantasy made up by Hollywood, a bimbo universe where grown women lay around on pink satin sheets in trashy lingerie reveling in how glorious it is to be a “girl.”

Meanwhile, most women are working and trying to take care of their families. In regular clothes. Not stripper clothes.

Why can’t leftist Western women see the obvious, that the entire trans movement is about offensive, insulting stereotypes of women?

But they can’t see it.

It’s bizarre. It’s almost like they have a hole in their head and the brain cannot process this basic information.

I used to think it was a “won’t see it” problem. That leftist women were so hung up on virtual signaling how “kind” they were, that they just didn’t want to admit the obvious, out of fear of being called a transphobe.

Nope, it’s worse than I thought.

They really don’t get it.

They are that brainwashed.

I had the misfortune of trying to convince a leftist woman on X yesterday who had inserted herself into a comment section re: the trans issue.

The circular, infuriating conversation was never resolved, as she refused to define what a woman was, except to say it wasn’t about XX chromosomes:

My identity CERTAINLY means shit, and my chromosomes do not define my womanhood. I’m only assuming that they’re XX anyway, they’ve never been tested.

And…

They identify as women. That's good enough for me. I'm not the sort of asshole who argues with people when they introduce themselves to me

I mentioned that transwomen build their identities off of stereotypes such as liking to get their nails done. When pressed, I provided an example of a transwoman saying this, which can be easily found on Reddit. Here was the response:

How do I know that's not a person like you writing that, pretending to be a trans woman (because you're so sure that you're right about them!)

Her main argument was: since she was born with a uterus, and liked feminine things, did that make her sexist?

This is a rhetorical trap designed to get you to answer no, but I would say, yes, you are a sexist if you think “feminine” things like makeup and dresses are somehow inherent to the female human experience.

They are not.

Everything that trans makes itself out to be is entirely founded on 20th century Western gender stereotypes. The makeup, hair, clothing, and mannerisms. It’s all based on white Western culture, which also makes it a bit racist too, when you think about it.

You don’t see transwomen in America trying to look like this:

That’s because there is no “fun” in dressing up as a middle-aged third world woman whose main makeup is a bindi on the forehead.

What is truly horrifying about this blindness is that young women are getting the wrong message that being a woman is all about shallow glam:

Instead of:

So why can’t progressive women see the obvious misogyny?

I have come to the conclusion that these women are so caught up in the hivemind, they literally cannot see what is right in front of their face.

The trans issue is not the only blind spot among women of the left. Don’t you dare try to bring up the issue of women oppressed in fundamentalist Islam, they’ll have none of it. From an X post by a woman who was mocked in her gender studies class for bringing it up:

We were told American women were oppressed because of wage gaps or subtle social expectations, but when the conversation turned to women who could be punished by the state for showing their hair, suddenly we were supposed to become culturally sensitive (some of these lunatics even romanticized it!)



My professors used to get irritated with me when that topic came up bc they knew I wasn’t going to play along and my pushback would cause a rift in their narrative



They didn't like it when I pointed out the hypocrisy of calling Western women oppressed while treating literal legal restrictions on women’s bodies as a cultural difference.

Mass formation is a psychological and social phenomenon where a large group of people collectively focus on a single idea, leader, or belief, often leading to a shared sense of identity and purpose. But how does it happen? Why does it turn so-called feminists into enemies for their own cause?

I will need to write more analysis on this in a future follow-up. But I have come to the conclusion that there is something that happens when people are brainwashed that literally damages their brain. Short circuits it so they cannot think independently anymore.

This leads to all sorts of bizarre cope when called out on the obvious. For example, here is a meme that clearly explains why drag is problematic:

But what’s the response in the RuPaul forums?

“I lost Approximately 420,987,309 Brain cells reading that” “I wanted to keep reading after the first line but I knew I couldn't afford to lose my mind...again” “Whenever people try to compare anything to racism, they just come off as sounding racist. Like when people tried comparing Boomer to the N-word.”

See what that last person said? If you compare something to racism, you are a racist. This is the thought-stopping brain worm that infected this person, making it impossible for them to see the clear and obvious connection here.

Progressive women captured by trans ideology have literally lost their ability to think. Now, there are a lot of reasons for this, ranging from the programming they have received from school and friends. But also, many of them reflexively dismiss anything a “right winger” might say. So if Trump is against it, they must be for it.

They can’t go halfway and say, “I hate Trump, but he’s right that kids shouldn’t be getting trans surgeries.”

The bottom line is that the modern feminist movement is a total joke. It has been captured 100% by a sexist, patriarchal view of women that reduces them to silly, bimboesque Barbie dolls.

It’s no wonder so many girls are bailing from the womanhood train to become “transmen,” because what sane girl wants to grow up and become Dylan Mulvaney, prancing around in lingerie and stripper shoes?

Sadly, “progressive” moms are so captured, they cannot see how they are oppressing their own female children with their gender garbage.

DONATE TO AEON

Share