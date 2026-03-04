The Aeon Chronicle

Brandy
1d

I have been saying this for 20 years. They play a caricature of female stereotypes. It is offensive. Always has been

Jonah
1d

Well I mentioned elsewhere. I'm a crossdresser. Or transvestite.

I accept it's likely a fetish, though it caused my a lot of confusion even in my younger years (still now to some extent). I can't deny the rush of endorphins it gives me.

I know I'm not a woman, I know its just trappings. I don't see the appeal of drag queens (I agree, it's a caricature and I don't like it) and I know a lot of people with my particular inclination try to look like streetwalkers.

In short, I do not like this movement that claims to represent people like me, as it makes claims I know are absurd. And frankly, would be dangerous to my balance and sanity if I opted to believe them.

I dated a woman (very briefly) who was more "pro-trans" than me! Was talking about how she believed in respecting pronouns and this and that and starting early and I was like: "Gosh, even I don't agree with all that -- I had to balance my life and not go too far one way or the other."

Maybe that's one reason it was very brief.

