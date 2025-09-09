Note: The views of the author do not represent the views of the publication. Aeon Chronicle is not monolithic - we allow for dissenting opinions - and we also have supporters of Israel both in our editorial team and in our readers.

A sea change is occurring in the Western world’s willingness to ignore the slaughter and starvation happening in Gaza. Each time one nation takes a stand, it makes it that much easier for the next country to do so. In part, Governments are being pushed into action by massive protests.

The process began a few months back as multiple countries, including Canada, announced support for a Palestinian State, but it really began picking up steam just in the past few weeks. See the links below for a sampling of what’s happening. There will be more by tomorrow. Today, Israel bombed the Hamas offices in Qatar, yet another example of its contempt for international law.

Norway

It should have been a wake-up call for Israel when Norway announced that: “The world’s largest fund has divested its stakes in 11 Israeli companies and is reviewing more.”

Turkey

Ankara has closed its airspace to Israel, and halted all trade.

Belgium

Antwerp is imposing 12 sets of sanctions on Israel.

Spain

Madrid is also imposing economic sanctions in response to the “extermination of a defenseless people.”

Brussels

“Over 70,000 march in Brussels to support Palestinian Arabs, calling for sanctions against Israel.”

Paris and Stockholm

There were mass protests all across Europe this past weekend, most notably in France and Sweden.

266 Global News Outlets

“At least 266 global news outlets across radio, broadcast, print and digital platforms this week registered their protest against the killing of journalists in Gaza, calling on Israel to give the international press safe access to the strip amid the war.”

Switzerland

Medics in Bern have gone on a hunger strike to protest the starvation in Gaza.

BRICS

“The grouping, which has previously focused on economic issues, called for an end to ‘war crimes’ in the Gaza conflict.” (This is the first time the BRICS nations have taken such an overtly political stance!)

OIC

The 57 nations in the Organization for Islamic Cooperation have made clear the forced displacement of Palestinians is a red line that must not be crossed.

Israel

Week after week, their are huge protests in Israel. Hundreds of IDF reservists are now refusing to fight in Gaza. If the Netenyahu Government collapses, the odds of a ceasefire, resumption of food aid, and a hostage release all go way up.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump is aware that America and the world are turning against Israel, and is saying so publicly. Though he frames it as “Israel is losing the PR war”, he must be aware that it’s not just Israel’s international reputation that is suffering. And that there will be no Nobel Peace Prize unless he finds a way to end the war in Gaza.

UNGA

Today, the United Nations General Assembly opens in New York. For the next two weeks, there will be all sorts of meetings on the sidelines to come up with joint resolutions.

At a minimum, beginning in two weeks, Israel will be condemned in speech after speech, day after day.

It is almost certain their will be a resolution to recognize a Palestinian State. It is likely that Turkey will introduce a resolution to have Israel’s membership in the United Nations suspended. There may be motions to impose economic sanctions on Israel.

It is also possible that various nations will take joint actions independent of the UN to punish Israel: closing their airspace to Israeli aircraft, forbidding travellers from Israel, trade and economic sanctions, divestment, arms embargoes, and/or embassy closures. Such actions will become more likely if the United Nations proves unwilling to take substantive action.

Joint actions from the BRICS countries, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and/or the Organization of Islamic States are all possible. (When whole groups of nations act together, it offers at least a modicum of protection against the wrath of the United States.) While individual EU nations have shown some spine, I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for the EU to take collective action; the Eunuch’s Union is unlikely to take a stand contrary to that of their masters in Washington.

The Global Sumud Flotilla

Today a growing international flotilla of boats bringing food aid to Gaza arrived in Tunisia, Morocco, on its way to Gaza. The flotilla seems to be growing by the day. (It may have even a military escort by the time it arrives in Gaza.) Though Israel has blockaded and arrested those on previous flotillas trying to bring in food aid, the optics of armed Israeli intervention against a flotilla this large, occurring in the middle of the UN General Assembly, would be just awful. (It could easily be the camel’s straw that goads the General Assembly into suspending Israeli membership.)

The Iran Joker

Iran is the only military power able to stand up to Israel in the Middle East. (Technically, Turkey also has the power to do so, but Ergodan is a gutless wonder.)

Israel hoped to cause regime change in Iran with the 12-day war. They also hoped they could inveigle the US into a full-scale war with Iran. Neither happened.

The only way Bibi’s fever dream of a greater Israel will come to fruition is if Iran collapses a la Syria. Though I don’t think even Bibi is reckless enough to attack Iran during the UN General Assembly, all bets are off once the UNGA is over.

My guess is that a second Israel-Iran war would not turn out well for Israel, and that it could indirectly bring about the end of the war in Gaza and the West Bank.

The risk is that, if the United States became involved, Russia and China would not remain on the sidelines. From there, the planet would only be one misstep away from World War 3. Far better, that the United Nations, and/or the United States, brings Israel to heel well before then.

I tried to ignore this gathering storm. I couldn’t. It’s building too fast…

PS: If you want a good compilation of the public backlash to what’s happening in Gaza, scroll through The Busker’s latest post.

PPS: It appears Washington knew in advance about Israel’s attack on the Hamas negotiating team in Qatar, and may have approved it. If so, it represents the second time in recent months the US has tried to use negotiations to stab an opponent in the back. Why would any nation, anywhere, trust the United States? (If Trump doesn’t betray you outright, he’ll just change his mind two days later anyways.) Expect the rest of the world to back away from any and all negotiations with the United States, beginning with the BRICS nations, whom Trump’s alleged diplomat Navarro just called ‘vampires’.