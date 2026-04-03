Happy Good Friday! Or, well, as “happy” as a day commemorating a brutal execution can be. Good Friday marks the day Christians remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, which happened around 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem under Roman rule. Jesus, a guy preaching love, forgiveness, and some radical ideas about turning the other cheek, is betrayed by one of his own, tried in a kangaroo court, and nailed to a cross. But why call it “Good” Friday?

Well, the “good” part comes from the belief that this wasn’t just a tragic end; it was a sacrificial act that paved the way for redemption and resurrection (that’s Easter Sunday’s big reveal). In Christian theology, Jesus’ death atoned for humanity’s sins, turning suffering into salvation. It’s a story of ultimate selflessness, someone standing up for truth, even when it meant facing the ultimate silence: death. For believers, it’s a reminder that good can come from pain, and truth has a way of rising again. Even if you’re not Christian, it’s a powerful tale about resilience against oppression.

That Impulse to Silence: It’s Still Thriving Today

When the Romans and Pharisees collaborated to kill Jesus, this wasn’t just showing a moral failing of those two groups in particular. Rather, the impulse to kill dissenting voices is sadly still thriving today.

Now, fast-forward to 2026, and that same urge to shut down dissenting voices? It’s everywhere. Back in Jesus’ day, the religious elite and Roman authorities couldn’t handle his message—it challenged their power, so they literally crucified him to make him stop talking. Today, we don’t (usually) resort to crosses, but the silencing game is strong, such as with woke cancel culture and dictatorships like the Iranian regime around the globe. Iran just executed another teenage protestor.

It’s history on repeat, just with social media and drones instead of spears.

Nigerian Christian Genocide

We should also remember the brave Christians who have to literally fight for their faith in places like Nigeria, under siege from radical Islamists who proselytize with the sword.

Nigerian Christians were massacred on Palm Sunday in 2026. At least 98 were killed across Plateau, Kaduna, Taraba, Borno and other states, a clear pattern of attacks aimed at Christian communities: churches, weddings, villages and displaced-person camps were deliberately struck, many in places previously targeted. Perpetrators range from Boko Haram/ISWAP to Fulani militias and emerging bandit factions, but the consistent selection of Christian sites and populations, repeated strikes in the same counties, and mass displacement (e.g., ~90,000 fleeing Takum) point to systematic, targeted persecution rather than isolated criminality.

Taken together, these features amount to compelling evidence of an effort by radical Islamists to terrorize, expel and potentially destroy Christian presence in large parts of Nigeria. The coordinated nature, geographic concentration and recurrence of attacks meet key indicators of ethnic‑religious cleansing or genocidal intent, transforming a security crisis into an existential threat for Christian communities across the Middle Belt and beyond.

However, Western organizations such as the United Nations are whitewashing the Christian genocide, calling it a “loaded claim” and instead lamely putting forth an alternative narrative that everyone, not Christians, are being harmed…or making out like Muslims are the targets:

Citing the need to protect Christians from Islamist militants, the US administration ordered airstrikes on Christmas Day against jihadist positions in northern Nigeria. In Washington, some officials have since argued that a “Christian genocide” is underway. The UN is refraining from that characterisation. “Attributing this violence to the targeted persecution of a religious group – I would not take that step,” Mr. Fall said. “The vast majority of the more than 40,000 people killed in the insurgency are Muslims. They were attacked and killed in mosques.”

Giving the increasing anti-Christian rhetoric (and laws) among Western, previously Christian nations, we should do well to remember that the anti-Christ spirit that led to the death of Jesus on the cross is still alive and well today, unfortunately.

But despite the effort to silence, the teachings of Jesus spread like wildfire throughout the globe and continue to inspire and uplift us today, 2,000 years later. Ultimately, the silencers will lose.

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