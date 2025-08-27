A few minutes after I posted my first article on the Catholic church shooting, Josh Walkos first broke the news on X that the “alleged” murderer had a YouTube channel. In the videos posted to X, the deranged killer provides a lot of clues as to his mindset. In reading transcripts of his videos, it’s clear he was not in his right mind, and most of his language went like this:

tomorrow bro, i'm sorry to my family. um but that's it. that's all. the only people i'm sorry to. fuck those kids. um shit, i regret everything. i didn't ask for life. you didn't ask for death. make my own fucking stars. um yeah, watch my nine millimeter go bang. uh fuck, uh, i'm the walker, baby. why so quick? yes Yes, where's your fucking god now? um skibbidy riz Um, skibbidy-riz skom gang. oh Oh, um, the big boy fucking rip and tear.

As I reasoned in my article, before having any evidence, it was “highly likely” that the killer was a trans activist, and that the local government would try to downplay this information to protect the LGBTQ+ community.

This wasn’t too hard to reason out, given that someone who shoots up a church service full of children likely hates the church - deeply and irrationally. In fact, I’ll go so far to say that even the worst Islamic terrorists would probably not shoot up a religious service filled with children.

In outing the shooter, we can see a male with massive puffy pigtails, and a gender-neutral name “Robin.” His name was apparently changed from Robert when he was a minor, with the apparent blessing of his mother, who worked at the Catholic church in question:

But the Catholic church itself (at least theoretically) does not approve of gender identity theology, and so are we surprised that the killer had Jesus used as a target? From one of his videos:

In fact, the anti-Christian killer twisted language from the Holy Eucharist ("Take, eat: this is my body, which will be given up for you”) and rewrote it on a gun, so the bullets were the “communion”: “Take this, all of you, and eat!”

The shooter also hated Trump, and wrote multiple calls for assassination on his firearms, such as “Kill Trump Now!”:

The guns also had anti-Israel slogans on them, including “Burn Israel”:

In the video. he also said “Oh, oh oh yeah, oh yeah, check this out. okay i've got more Jew gas taped on this end. This will be for the emergency exit.”

One gun also said “Kill Pedos” - and while I do not condone killing anyone, this is probably the least offensive of his calls to violence:

But why claim pedos are bad and then kill children? This seems performative in that sense.

At any rate, despite the killer saying a Libertarian gun-rights politician, Brandon Hererra, should be president, I think we can safely say this murderer wasn’t MAGA.

I had a very strong feeling that the shooter was trans before this information came out. Let me be clear. Most trans people are not violent. Caitlyn Jenner is not violent. But there is a wing of trans that is militant and extreme, and it overlaps with Antifa, which is why it is called Trantifa colloquially.

These trans militants are enabled by bleeding hearts who encourage the violent extremism, by being extremely intolerant of any voices who are critical of the trans movement. This shows up in public policy such as laws that can throw people in jail for misgendering.

This extreme woke political climate, coupled with psychotropic “medications” and cross-sex hormones, are screwing up the heads of many of our children.

This killer was not just enabled by woke. He was fed a diet of victimization, hate, and radical politics by the woke. The mainstream likes to act like “extremism” is only on the side of the right. But it has taken over the left and the Democratic Party. We need to find a middle ground between tolerating and enabling - but instead, the left refuses to consider that many of today’s trans kids were made, nor born.

The reality is, this country was a lot more peaceful when conservative Christianity was the norm.

Despite the concerns over trans suicide, we had LESS child suicide and hardly any mass shootings prior to the 1990s. We didn’t have trans kids in the 80s, because we had no social media. We did have gay kids. Despite being closeted, most of them grew up just fine. This is because being gay or lesbian is not a mental illness! But trans is, because it is based in delusion!

I’m not saying everyone needs to go back into the closet, because I don’t want that, but we’ve gone from tolerance of difference to celebration and creation of mental illness, masked as tolerance.

Provided a cocktail of toxic social media, SSRIs, hormones, and hate for Christian values, some of today’s lost kids just lose it. This killer was one of them.

Ultimately, bad psychology, made “Robin” worse, and not better. Sadly, this young man lashed out at the one thing that might have truly helped him - Jesus.

