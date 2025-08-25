Could wearing this hat result in jailtime in Colorado?

DENVER — A new Colorado state law aimed at protecting transgender individuals from discrimination has ignited a fierce debate over free speech rights, with critics claiming it could effectively criminalize "mispronouning" aka “misgendering” — the act of intentionally using pronouns that do not align with a person's gender identity.

Could Misgendering Lead to Jail Time?

While the law doesn't explicitly mandate jail time, opponents argue that violations in places of public accommodation could result in penalties, including potential imprisonment for up to four months under broader anti-discrimination enforcement mechanisms. This has led to multiple federal lawsuits, with plaintiffs asserting that the measure violates the First Amendment and potentially other civil rights protections by enforcing sex-based stereotypes.

House Bill 1312, signed into law earlier this year, expands Colorado's anti-discrimination statutes to classify the use of a transgender person's birth name (known as "deadnaming") or non-preferred pronouns as a "discriminatory practice" in public accommodations, such as businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities. The law builds on existing protections under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, which can impose civil penalties, including fines and, in extreme cases, misdemeanor charges that carry jail sentences of up to 120 days (about four months) for repeated or willful violations, according to state legal experts.

"This isn't just about politeness; it's about compelling speech," said Jennifer Sey, founder of XX-XY Athletics, in a statement tied to one of the lawsuits. Sey's organization, based in Denver, argues that the law forces individuals and businesses to affirm gender identities they may not agree with, turning everyday interactions into potential legal minefields.

Lawsuits Highlight First Amendment Concerns

The controversy has already prompted at least two federal lawsuits challenging the law's constitutionality. In one case, filed by groups including Defending Education, the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network, Protect Kids Colorado, and Do No Harm, plaintiffs contend that HB 1312 suppresses traditional views on sex and gender.

"H.B. 25-1312 was passed for the very purpose of suppressing traditional views on sex and gender and punishing those who refuse to address transgender-identifying individuals using so-called chosen names and preferred pronouns," the lawsuit states, as reported in an opinion piece on usatoday.com.

A second lawsuit, brought by the conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom on behalf of XX-XY Athletics, echoes these claims, asserting that the law creates a "heckler's veto" where individuals can demand silence or altered speech from others, violating free speech protections. The suit argues that the Supreme Court has ruled that government-forced communication or silence, like compelled speech, violates free speech rights.

These challenges draw heavily on recent U.S. Supreme Court precedents, including the landmark 303 Creative v. Elenis decision, another Colorado-based case. In that 2023 ruling, the court sided with a web designer who refused to create sites for same-sex weddings, affirming that anti-discrimination laws cannot compel speech that conflicts with personal beliefs.

Legal experts warn that if upheld, the law could set a precedent for punishing "mispronouning" in everyday scenarios, such as a teacher addressing a student or a business owner interacting with customers. But First Amendment scholars have explained that the government can't force people to say something they do not believe in.

Potential Violations of Other Laws: Sex-Based Stereotypes and Insults to Women

Beyond free speech, critics are raising alarms that HB 1312 could inadvertently violate other federal and state laws by mandating pronoun use based on gender stereotypes, which might be seen as discriminatory against women.

This argument hinges on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits sex discrimination in employment and has been interpreted by the Supreme Court (in cases like Bostock v. Clayton County) to include protections for gender identity. However, forcing speech tied to stereotypes — such as assuming "she/her" pronouns imply traditionally feminine traits like nurturing or submissiveness — or stereotypes like fashion obsession — could reinforce outdated gender norms that insult and marginalize women who do not conform to them.

For instance, if a law requires using pronouns based on self-identified gender, it might compel individuals to associate certain behaviors or appearances with "maleness" or "femaleness," potentially clashing with efforts to dismantle sex-based stereotypes. The law thus bases enforcement on the very stereotypes that feminists have fought against for decades, reducing gender to fashion choices or performative roles, which some women find highly offensive.

Supporters of the law, including Colorado lawmakers, counter that it simply extends necessary protections to transgender individuals in a state with a history of progressive LGBTQ+ rights. They claim that misgendering and deadnaming “are forms of harassment that create hostile environments.” However, critics argue that this law creates a new hostile environment, just for a different group of people (primarily women).

Broader Implications for Colorado and Beyond

While the law applies statewide, its enforcement could feel particularly acute in smaller Colorado towns, where community interactions are more intimate and violations might lead to swift complaints. For example, in places like Grand Junction, where dermatologist Travis Morrell — a plaintiff in one lawsuit — practices, the measure has raised concerns among medical professionals who fear being forced to use pronouns that conflict with biological realities in patient care.

The law also sets a potentially disturbing precedent of allowing the government to dictate what is and is not “truth.” As Dr. Lucien Wolfe commented on X:

This isn’t new in history. The Soviets called it pravda—“approved truth.” Say what the Party demands, or risk prison. Totalitarian regimes have always weaponized speech codes to break people down. Now it’s happening here, under the rainbow flag instead of the hammer and sickle. https://x.com/LucienWolfe111/status/1959645958154625114

As the lawsuits proceed, Colorado could become a battleground for national debates on balancing transgender rights with free speech. If the courts strike down HB 1312, it might embolden similar challenges elsewhere; if upheld, it could inspire other states to adopt comparable measures.

This article draws on reporting from usatoday.com, denvergazette.com, and denverpost.com.

