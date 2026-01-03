The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Edwards's avatar
Lynn Edwards
2d

I'm not sure our taking out Saddam Hussain did a lot of good for the region and the world, upon reflection. Let's see how this plays out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frances Burger's avatar
Frances Burger
2d

"It’s a hell of a lot cheaper for us to export freedom..."

Nation building has proven to be very expensive and ineffective. Maybe different this time? SMH

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aeon Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture