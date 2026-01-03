I just saw a snippet of a young “progressive” YouTuber whining that Trump had “kidnapped” a sovereign president. And he wanted to know whether the “Trumpers” would want us to also go into Cuba, etc. What would the American First people think?

Well, Nick Fuentes and his Faux Right Middle Eastern followers are not real “Trumpers.”

As for me…I have a friend who fled Venezuela when it turned socialist dictatorship…I am pleased as punch that Maduro madman was removed, and yes, let’s do Iran, Cuba, and North Korea next, provided it’s this limited in military and quick and relatively painless.

Their people have been suffering for decades.

It’s a hell of a lot cheaper for us to export freedom than it is to import a gazillion refugees from hellholes around the world.

The US needs to now support the overthrow of the Islamist dictatorship in Iran. It will be best for Iran and our national security. With modern technology, we do not need boots on the ground to do this.

What do you think?

Share

DONATE TO AEON