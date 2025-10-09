AI generated image

As of October 9, 2025, Hamas has formally accepted President Donald Trump’s brokered peace deal, setting the stage for a long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza after two years of brutal conflict. The agreement, finalized amid high-stakes talks with mediators from Egypt and Qatar, commits Hamas to releasing all remaining Israeli hostages—alive or deceased—while allowing the group to maintain its role in Gaza without mandatory disarmament.

Trump hailed the move as a “triumph for peace,” calling on Israel to cease airstrikes immediately to ensure safe hostage transfers and minimize further civilian harm. Despite some internal pushback from Hamas hardliners, broad support from Gaza’s war-weary population and international pressure tipped the scales toward acceptance.

This breakthrough offers a glimmer of hope for rebuilding the devastated enclave, though Israel’s ongoing limited operations pose risks. The next few days will test the deal’s viability, potentially ushering in a new era of stability for the region.

Meanwhile, Trump voters across America are likely saying: I VOTED FOR THIS!

