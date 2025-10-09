The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheGreatAwakening's avatar
TheGreatAwakening
6h

UM... I am quite confident that it does not allow Hamas to maintain its role. They only agreed to Phase 1. The next phases of the deal will include Hamas disarming and leaving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aeon Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture