Trump’s State of the Union address really highlighted the basic problem with today’s Democrats…they really are “crazy.”

The main thing Democrats have today is their charge that ICE officers are “poorly trained” bullies who are ripping little babies out of mama’s arms, a bunch of emotional propaganda that works mainly for the dumb Karen contingent that fuels the current Democrat hysteria.

As a woman, I am ashamed that so many American women are stupidly falling for this crapola.

All in all, the Democrats have become emotional children. Their response to Trump yesterday was all huff and puff, no actual stuff.

At one of their protest events, people in inflatable frog costumes danced around in a cringy counter “State of the Swamp” event:

How confused is this messaging? The “swamp” is Trump’s term, referring to the bloated bureaucracy that DOGE was tasked with dismantling…in what Virginia governor Spamburger later called “deeply unserious people” in her Karen wokespeak. So are the Democrats saying they want to drain the swamp now? Reduce government excess? What is their point?

During Trump’s speech, Ilhan Omar, who can’t possibly be a gazillionaire because she’s smart, did this weird thing where she shouted at Trump using repeatedly one hand as a megaphone:

Who does that with their hands? This looks entirely rehearsed and coached, not real outrage. This woman is getting paid to be opposition.

But that’s all the Democrats have now: hysteria. For today’s Democrat, ICE removing criminal illegal aliens is the equivalent of sending innocent people to gulags. They have no sense of proportion. Or reality.

If you want a better idea of the state of the modern Democrat’s mind, it might be worth checking out an old video from the Critical Drinker showing how Star Trek went from mature adults in the room to screaming idiots:

Today’s left, bolstered by Hollywood, have become emotional children.

And today’s Democratic Party plays off emotion, not rationality. Pretty much everything they do is a calculated temper tantrum designed to stir up their low-info base.

Still, they try to put forth a veneer of respectability.

In her response to the State of the Union, Virginia Governor Spamburger was weirdly unemotional, in contrast to most Democrats yesterday. She was a Stepford Wife robot, a likely calculated front to cover for the hysterics and theatrics of the rest of her party. She is apparently being primed to be the new “reasonable” facade of the party designed to bring in independents and wine moms.

For the life me, however, I have no idea how this wooden, uncharismatic woman won by the margin she supposedly did in Virginia of all places. No way. She is objectively unappealing.

Her optics are bad too. Spamburger looked pale and gaunt in her follow-up speech, prompting one person on YouTube to call her a “daywalker” (or vampire who can walk in daylight):

How on earth did this snoozefest of a politician win Virginia? Maybe her CIA ties got her some hidden advantage? She’s surely being groomed for a White House run but I don’t see how she can win nationally. This was my first video exposure to her and I was just shocked by how utterly creepy she was.

At any rate, from the Democrats refusing to put Americans first over illegal immigrants, to their tacit support of gender mutilation of children, to their dumbified “resistance”…nothing yesterday made me regret leaving the Democrat party to become a three-time Trump voter.

Can you imagine if Kamala Harris had won?

