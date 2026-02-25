The Aeon Chronicle

In response to your question about imagining Kamala Harris had won, it reminded me of a terrible car accident I ALMOST had years ago. My car spun out on an icy autobahn in Germany with our 7 and 10 year old daughters in the back seat. I prayed as we turned more than 180° out of control that my “tank” of a Mercedes sedan would just hit the wall and not any other cars. We didn’t hit either. And once we got home and you naturally think back over such moments, my mind just would not let me go there. The prospect of thinking about what COULD have happened to his family while my husband was fighting in Desert Storm was too much to deal with and I fell asleep while sitting upright on the couch. That’s exactly how I feel about dodging the bullet that could have brought us Kamala as president.

I love your posts. Are you sure you don't miss cos-play in a frog suit? I hear the Dems are hiring. Or you could move to NYC and shovel snow for $30/hr. Again, they will take you back, no questions asked. Well maybe one requirement , do you swear an allegiance to the immigrants?

