Trump Wins, Mainstream Media Loses
Biased reporting delayed call of Trump win until wee hours of the morning and causes devastating emotional aftermath for Harris supporters.
At 1:21 am Eastern time the morning of November 6, 2024, Decision Desk HQ announced that Donald Trump had won Pennsylvania and thus the presidency.
Fox News was then the first mainstream news outlet to declare Trump the winner. But the New York Times, NBC News, and others were holding back on the proclamation. Perhaps up to an hour after Fox News had ca…