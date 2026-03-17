A whole lotta high school drama masquerading as politics has been going down in the last week, from Tucker Carlson’s claim the CIA was after him to Nick Fuentes-connected Joe Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigning because he blames Israel for the Iran War.

Given the high-volume of pro-Iran lone wolves attacking Americans since the Iran War started, for Kent to claim that Iran poses no “imminent threat” to the U.S. is just mind-boggingly stupid. This guy is either clueless, a terrible strategist, or outright lying. Oh wait, Kent previously tweeted that Iran was trying to kill Trump…so he is likely lying.

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson is claiming the CIA is reading his text messages, although how he knows this he won’t say, and this “poor me” victim shtick has a bunch of previously smart people acting like this is a free speech Pearl Harbor…except, is it?

Many speculate that Tucker is straight-out lying, or if he isn’t, his texts may be monitored because he’s chatting with IRGC officials on the other end. We do have a law Tucker could be breaking, especially if he’s handing over U.S. intelligence to Iran:

The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) requires individuals or entities representing foreign interests to register with the U.S. Department of Justice and disclose their activities and finances to ensure transparency and national security. Failure to comply with FARA can lead to criminal charges, fines, and imprisonment.

Either way, the bizarre rise in anti-Israel and by association, anti-Jew hatred among both the far left and far right since 2023 is no accident. When we went to war with Iraq under both Bushes, no-one was claiming we were doing it just for Israel. Yes, I get that we are partnering with Israel this time around, but antisemitism was blowing up way before Trump dropped the first bomb on Iran.

Influencers that I used to like, respect, or even just follow out of curiosity have gone down a dark path of anti-Israel rhetoric that is fueling attacks against Jews in the U.S. and abroad, including a failed attempt to bomb a Jewish Temple in Michigan, filled with over 100 children. A Jewish school was just bombed in Amsterdam. Jews eating dinner were just randomly beat up in California.

The Cult of the Antisemitic Underpants Gnomes (hat tip to South Park) see Israel under every rock and bush. Many of these hate-filled obsessed people think Netanyahu is worse than Hitler! They stupidly claim Israel is run by “satanic pedophiles”? (And Iran is not?)

These same people will warn of an alleged sinister plot to create a “Greater Israel” but don’t seem to have a care in the world about Islamic plans for a global Caliphate. The Antisemitic Underpants Gnomes make Israel into a singular, unique threat to the U.S., surpassing all other previous conspiracy targets. Remember the Illuminati? Well, we don’t care about that anymore…or we will be told they are also run by Zionist Jews.

In no particular order (and of varying levels of influence and Israel obsession), some of the fallen influencers include: Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Glenn Greenwald, “anti-woke” Karlyn Borysenko, Megyn Kelly, Milo, Marjorie Taylor Green, Steve Bannon, “analyst” Scott Ritter, Ian Carroll, pandemic pundit Stew Peters (probably a plant from the get-go)…and many others.

Some of these folks were never conservative or MAGA in the first place. Greenwald is a progressive, Borysenko was a Democrat who claimed she voted for Trump, and Joe Kent was also a Democrat:

Kent was affiliated with the Libertarian Party from 2012 to 2019, then switched to the Democratic Party in 2019. He remained a Democrat through 2020 (including voting for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary that year. He switched to the Republican Party in 2021.

The Antisemitic Underpants Gnomes are upset right now because Trump has drawn a line in the sand, endorsing Mark Levin over the anti-Israel crowd. Then the antisemites complain that Trump wants total loyalty.

Hey, the Democrats get loyalty, and that’s why they win. Trump wants to win. If you are actively sabotaging him, why should he want you around?

There is also this type of gaslighting, from Robby Starbuck:

My final point though, is that we can’t demand blind obedience and agreement. That’s not how you build coalitions. I wish Joe nothing but the best as he’s given his best years and sacrificed his greatest love for our nation.

So…we can’t demand “blind obedience” but you can? So we have to sit down and shut up while you spread your high levels of stupid? What people like Joe Kent and Marjorie Taylor Greene are doing isn’t building coalitions, but destroying them. Willfully.

The reality is, the Republican Party cannot survive if the Nick Fuentes wing takes over. It won’t fly with the mainstream. Trump has to kick out the antisemites NOW - not because of Israel, but because the antisemites are an albatross on the neck of MAGA.

Trump won in 2016 because he was a new Republican, with a big tent. Early MAGA welcome Jews and blacks and gays who supported MAGA. That’s the only way to win elections these days.

An insular “America First” group is not a coalition that can grow and get more votes. It becomes more and more insular until it becomes a small but potentially lethal cult.

The anti-Israel crowd is immensely loud online but apparently a ghost in the real world, as Trump’s approval rating is the same as it was before the Iran War started. And I know some of these types of people. They never vote anyway. They never did. They bitch online but then stay home.

Look, I’m not saying there’s no room in MAGA for an anti-war movement. But when it’s tied to this vicious and insane antisemitism, the so-called “antiwar” movement is not peaceful but centered on hate. That obsessive hate needs to be kicked out and stomped to the curb. If that loses the midterms, so be it.

But I do not think this rise in antisemitism is organic. Stupidly blaming Israel for everything is a low IQ level of analysis. It shows you are not a deep thinker. It shows you have little understanding of geopolitics.

Certainly, a lot of the people following Candace Owens at this point are just plain dumb. They honestly think that “asking questions” is the same thing as providing answers.

But what are the odds that so many influencers, some of them seemingly smart people, would suddenly jump onto the “stupid” bandwagon?

Were the newly Nazified anti-Israel influencers always this stupid? Or are they being paid? If so, by whom? Or, are they literally demon-possessed, as some claim? Is the anti-Israel thing some sort of weaponized brain worm fueled by black magic that has captured the hearts and minds of previously sane people? And why would MAGA fall into the trap of becoming the literal Nazis they’ve been called for years by the left?

Excuse me for going off on wild theories, but this trend is so disturbing and bizarre, I have a hard time understanding it.

Like, for years, the people of MAGA have been called Nazis. So your answer to that is to become…Nazis. Riiight.

What I am concerned about is that Nick Fuentes and his stupid followers are going to literally start putting on Nazi uniforms and try to purge this country of Jews. Or anyone else they don’t like.

Call me crazy but Nazi Germany must have felt like this before the really bad stuff happened.

Wake up, people, you are being played!

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