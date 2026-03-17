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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
8h

Jew hatred is like a virus; sometimes it is less visible and dormant and every so often it flares up. I gather when political and economic pressure reaches some degree of higher turbulence.

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