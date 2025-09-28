So last night we had an ex-military guy with paranoid schizophrenia (due to a bullet wound to the head) shoot up people from a boat…and he was against “pedophile neo-Nazis” and “white supremacist LGBTQ” people who were helping Osama bin Laden or something like that…

Today we have an ex-military guy shoot up a Mormon temple in Michigan. Is he MAGA or not? Everyone’s arguing whether the Trump sign stuffed into a STOP sign means “Stop Trump” or not.

Now…

I am definitely not a fan of immediately turning every shooting into a conspiracy, but when two military veterans go postal within 24 hours of each other in a major way…that raises my Alex Jones Spidey senses.

Sadly, the left is loving this, because it helps them push the narrative that it’s the “far right that is violent - while they actively lie, deny, and deflect against continuing Antifa violence against ICE law enforcement.

So I’m wondering if some sort of bat signal went out to previously brainwashed or hypnotized military guys to stir them up to start shooting things up right now.

Whatever this is, these horrible mass shooters are helping deflect attention from leftist insurgency violence…so if you are a right-wing nut job considering shooting something up right now, just stop it.

The question is, why would a MAGA guy shoot up a Mormon church? Makes no sense, unless he’s just crazy like the boat shooter, but then that brings us back to the question of…why did two schizophrenic ex-military guys suddenly go crazy? Are they just inspired by recent events? Or is something else going on here?

