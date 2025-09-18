A massive new study reported in the Lancet medical journal has found that unilateral economic sanctions created roughly as many deaths as armed conflicts over the fifty year period from 1971 to 20221: an estimated 564,000 deaths per year. Women, children, and the elderly were at particular risk.

Over the 50-year period of the study that works out to about 38 million people killed by American and European sanctions: That’s the equivalent of the entire State of California being murdered.

(If you’re a video person rather than a reader, you can switch right now to Lena Petrova’s excellent 10-minute Youtube video covering this issue.)

This ground-breaking study, led by Professor Francisco Rodriguez from the University of Denver, analyzed immense amounts of mortality data from multiple sources.

Causes of death varied widely. There were deaths caused by medical supplies being under sanctions. There were huge numbers of preventable deaths caused by water-borne diseases when countries like Iraq could not import water purification supplies. There were starvation deaths caused by restrictions on fertilizer and irrigation equipment imports. The list goes on and on.

The aim of sanctions was often to cause the overthrow of Governments the US or Europe didn’t like. When sanctions did bring about the overthrow of a Government, military conflict and social disorder would then often create additional deaths beyond those covered in this report. (In Chile, for example.)

Sanctions use has been increasing. In the 1960s, only 8% of countries were subjected to sanctions. In the period between 2010 and 2022, 25% of countries were subjected to sanctions.

Sanctions are a blunt, indiscriminate and overused geopolitical tool.

The elites in sanctioned nations are protected by their wealth. It is the poor and the powerless who suffer - and die.

Once in place, sanctions tend to stay. Cuba and Venezuela have been under US sanctions for decades for the crime of embracing socialism.

Sanctions are also a double-edged sword. Every time the American Government punishes a foreign country with sanctions, it also punishes American exporters and American manufacturers.

Russia has manged to escape most of the effects of European sanctions with a combination of increased self-reliance and expanded trade with the BRICS bloc. Europe, on the other hand, is now in it’s third year of economic decline, with no end in sight.

America and Europe are increasingly seen as prissy, querulous and unreliable trading partners, whereas China is always open for business. That’s a big part of why China is now the largest trading partner of two-thirds of the countries of the world - and rising.

Donald Trump has used punitive tariffs as a de facto form of economic sanctions. That too can have its own blow-back. Long-time American military ally India is this week holding military training exercises with Russia and Belarus instead. Oops!

If the nations of the Global South are increasingly hostile to the G7 nations, it is because they are sick and tired of being threatened with Western sanctions. When Donald Trump threatens the BRICS nations with sanctions for de-dollarizing, he just gives them more reason to ditch the dollar and band together against Western bullying.

Economic sanctions are still in place on a huge number of countries. We can guess that American and European sanctions will kill another another 500,000 people again this year, predominantly women, children and the elderly.

I’m guessing that most of the Americans and Europeans reading this had no idea their Governments are killing people on such a massive scale, year after year.

Now you know. If this mass murder isn’t okay with you, perhaps it’s time to speak up.

PS: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have entered into a mutual defense agreement. Why, you might ask, would nations so far apart enter into such a pact? The reason is quite simple: Pakistan has nuclear weapons. Saudi Arabia has just bought protection against nuclear attack from Israel, given that Pakistan would be treaty-bound to nuke Israel if Saudi Arabia was nuked. Expect more countries to sign such agreements with Pakistan in weeks to come, for the very same reason. Needless to say, that makes an already dangerous part of the world even more dangerous.