So the other day, I connected the dots between the alleged FBI report of a possibly Iranian drone strike on California with the New Jersey mystery drones of 2024.

But then strangely enough, yesterday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt bizarrely flipped out about the report, stating that there was no threat, which is patently ridiculous given the number of attempted and successful terror attacks on U.S. soil since the Iran War started.

Of course, leftist media is pouncing on her ridiculous claim that “no threat from Iran to our homeland exists and it never did,” which they say shows that Trump was full of it to start a war with Iran. Beyond that, I say Leavitt’s claim is patently false, considering an ISIS wannabe just killed a ROTC instructor in Virginia yesterday. Hello…open borders?

Also…four military drones were stolen from Fort Campbell in November. They still haven’t been found.

And why is Leavitt concerned about Americans getting alarmed over the drone report? First, most people probably didn’t hear about it and those who did waived it away most likely…and sometimes, it’s a good idea to be more alert.

I mean, really…we had the shooting in Austin, the IEDs filled with nails in NYC, the attempted bombing of a synagogue yesterday in Michigan, another synagogue had shots fired near it the other day (can’t remember where), and another jihadist went postal at a ROTC class yesterday.

Does Leavitt think we can all relax now? Sip some tea? Go hang out in large crowds and malls without a care in the world?

I have to wonder if this is part of Trump’s “Nothing to See Here” PR strategy, which is one of his biggest Achilles’ heels. He did this when COVID-19 hit. Kept saying it was a “hoax” and would go away by April. That probably cost him the election in 2020 (not just fraud). Then he did the same stupid thing with the Epstein files, said it was a “hoax.”

In general, the Republicans, and particularly Trump, suck at agenda setting. They don’t try to get the public on board with consistent, logical talking points. They just bumble along at best, or contradict each other at worst.

Trump in particular likes to live in a bubble world where everything is great when it’s not, except for when he’s attacking political opponents. When asked if he was concerned Iran was a threat to Americans on U.S. soil the other day, Trump said, “No, I’m not.”

Well, Mr. President, you should be concerned, because you just kicked the jihadist hornet’s nest, and if you aren’t expecting homeland retaliation in some form, then you are being plain stupid.

I voted for Trump and am grateful he is in office and not Kamala Harris - who would also be taking us to war with Iran right now, BTW - but Trump and his team better get their messaging shit together.

We will never know in the end whether proactively attacking Iran saved more lives in the long run - although that’s the idea - but for pete’s sake, Americans need to be realistic right now. We ARE a target while this war is going on. Leavitt is insane for suggesting we are not.

A more mature response would be to get in front of the story and explain that Iran has had sleeper cells in the U.S. for a while, that they would have attacked eventually, and that we should be extra vigilant now that we are at war.

Not pretending that we’re not vulnerable when our border was wide open under Biden.

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