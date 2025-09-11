So it’s looking like our shooter may have been Trantifa - pro-trans and Antifa messages were allegedly found on cartridges discovered with a discarded rifle.

The average Democrat has no idea what’s coming.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative influencer who valued civil debate over demagoguery, is our 21st century Pearl Harbor. Some are calling it another 9/11, but I don’t think that’s as helpful an analogy, since people will immediately point out how many civilians died. And yes, over 2,400 died at Pearl Harbor, mostly soldiers, and I don’t mean to minimize that.

However, I’m speaking about Pearl Harbor as not just a bombing, but an event that changed the consciousness of the country forever, just like 9/11 did. But worse...Pearl Harbor marked the start of our entry into WWII.

Something SHIFTED yesterday. And it was big.

Many of us who were alive during 9/11 remember how the “energy” in the country immediately changed, and poof, just like that, in one day, we were living in a “different timeline.” America before 9/11 was different. Nicer, more innocent. America after 9/11 was darker, more ominous.

This is why many are saying that Charlie Kirk’s assassination was like 9/11 – not because his one life was worth more than the thousands who died in the Twin Towers – but because his death marks a turning point.

It's not the turning point that Kirk envisioned when he founded Turning Point USA in 2012 to try to wake up kids on college campuses. Sadly, his dream of civil debate died yesterday when someone decided to put a bullet in his head and shut him up for good.

Whoever fired that killshot that wasn’t just trying to shut up Charlie Kirk. They were trying to shut up all of us.

And by all of us, I do not just mean conservatives, but moderates, Walkaways, radical feminists, and also liberals who do not toe the Cult’s groupthink line.

The Cult doesn’t just want to shut up the Charlie Kirks. They want to shut up anyone who criticizes their sacred cows.

The crazies are online right now calling for the next conservative target to be hit...Matt Walsh appears to be the unfortunate top runner.

But these rabid cultists don’t just want to shut up conservatives.

They want to shut up liberals such as JK Rowling and Graham Linehan, who was just arrested in the UK a little over a week ago for criticizing the homophobia and misogyny in the trans movement. Or Ana Kasparian, who finally took her red pill over trans violence against women.

Are you a Walkaway who left the Democratic party over its hypocrisy and abuse? They want to shut you up too. Some years ago, Facebook deleted the entire Walkaway group, that had hundreds of thousands of people in it, people who were done with the Cult.

Are you a moderate who has some reservations about immigration or gender affirmation for kids? Congratulations, you are on the side of “Nazis” now, and the Cult is after you too.

But here is the consequence of the censorship-by-bullet that happened yesterday.

We are FED UP. We have HAD IT with the abuse and violence from the left. We are DONE.

This isn’t just about Charlie Kirk. I wasn’t even that aware of him other than X posts, prior to writing up a story the day before he died about the media coverage on Iryna Zarutska. Specifically, I called out CNN commentator Van Jones for his race-baiting comments painting Charlie Kirk as a hater. You think it was a coincidence that Kirk was shot the day after CNN decided to go after Kirk in that manner? I don’t.

This is about a pattern of abusive behavior demonstrated by the left and its corporate lackies for decades.

For years, ever since the Obama era, the mainstream media has gaslit us, lied, and taken clear partisan sides to the point of absurdity. Mostly peaceful J6 protestors were labeled as “violent insurrectionists” while murderous George Floyd protesters killed perhaps 20-30 while burning down entire neighborhoods but were labeled “peaceful.”

This isn’t just about Charlie Kirk.

It’s about David Dorn, a 77-year-old Black retired St. Louis police captain, who bled out on the sidewalk after looters killed him during the George Floyd rioting.

It’s about cancel culture, now gone extreme.

It’s about the people who got literally beat up for driving a Tesla, because of Elon Musk hatred.

It’s about Rosanne Barr being killed off on her own TV show for stepping out of line. It’s about Gina Carino being fired from the Mandalorian by woke Disney executives.

It’s about Herman Cain, a black Republican who would have won the nomination over Mitt Romney back in 2012 but got Gloria Allreded with specious harassment claims.

It’s about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was ruthlessly attacked by a clearly delusional woman who had nothing to back up a story that involved her and allegedly Kavanaugh as underaged teenagers. And the double standard on sexual misconduct where the left conveniently ignores the rape allegations of former presidents Bill Clinton and Joe Biden.

It’s about Milo Yiannopoulos, a former gay conservative icon who was ruthlessly raked over the coals when he sardonically joked about his own abuse by a Catholic priest – painted by the media as his approving of pedophilia. Milo was lucky they just metaphorically shot him. He paved the way for Charlie Kirk on campus. Milo also just announced his return from retirement in outrage over Kirk’s death.

It's about Brendan Eich. One of the founders of Mozilla Firefox – and the guy who literally created JavaScript, the code that makes all your webpages interactive – Eich was ousted from Mozilla because he supported the traditional marriage proposition in California – Proposition 8 – due to his Catholic faith. (Brandon Eich later went on to found the privacy-first Brave browser, so we are thankful in some weird way to the asshat activists.)

By the way, during the 2008 election campaign in California, anyone who donated in support of Proposition 8, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman but allowed for civil unions, was put on a HIT LIST – a target map – by fanatical gay rights activists. One of my friends was on that map and activists tried to call her boss and have her fired from her job (her job refused, surprisingly).

This shit has been going on for DECADES now.

This isn’t just about Charlie Kirk.

This is about every single one of us who has had a so-called friend or family member disown us because we don’t agree with the Cult’s platform. I got canceled because I didn’t buy into the Obama hype. I’m sure many of you also got canceled by friends and family members. Over the years, I have been on the receiving end of personal abuse, canceling, and worse by Cult members.

Anyone, who with a straight face, is going to blame this shooting on the rhetoric of Trump or the right is being a dumb-ass.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk is the result of years of brainwashing on the left, which has made a large percentage of Democrats convinced that all Republicans are Nazis and thus deserve death and worse.

I know how the far-left rolls. I used to be a part of it. When I was a young “feminist” and subscribed to NARAL’s newsletter – NARAL, the National Abortion Rights Action League – it was a constant stream of hate against the so-called right-wing “Nazis” of the day.

The left uses Alinsky tactics – pick a target and polarize it. They find people on the right as their focus and then hammer in how evil they are. This is what they did to Charlie Kirk before he was executed.

During my younger years, one of the left’s main targets was Phyllis Schlafly, who died in 2016. I didn’t even know anything about her except she was a “right-wing extremist” who was against abortion. Phyllis Schlafly hate was pretty much baked into every NARAL communication back then.

I had to look her up just now to find out what she really did. According to GPT: Phyllis Schlafly organized conservative women against the ERA, arguing it would eliminate protections for women, disrupt traditional family structures, and lead to government intrusion. Her grassroots mobilization, speeches, and legal arguments are widely credited with halting the amendment’s ratification.

In retrospect, seeing how the trans movement has totally destroyed the privacy rights of women, I am actually seeing some wisdom now in Phyllis Schlafly’s opposition to the ERA.

But see, the ability to consider other perspectives or appreciate nuance is not allowed in the Cult.

ANYONE who deviates from the Cult is an enemy. And the left is totally obsessed with their enemies.

This was even happening before Obama – we called it Bush Derangement Syndrome back then. Apparently, Charlie Kirk had become an obsession, which is why the leftist anti-feminist hate rag posing as feminist – Jezebel – literally paid witches to hex Charlie Kirk perhaps a week or two before he died.

These people are sick, not just in the head, but in the heart.

So in the weeks prior to Charlie Kirk’s killing, we had a trans leftist shoot up a Catholic church filled with schoolchildren. Graham Linehan was arrested in the UK simply for speaking out against the trans hate machine. We learned a young Ukrainian refugee was murdered on a train simply for being white, by a repeat offender who had been let out of jail yet again by leftist policies. Over in Europe, populist party members are being killed (AfD deaths in Germany are apparently statistically improbable).

Don’t you dare complain about these things. In the Cult:

You are not allowed to question gender identity theology.

You cannot question the racial double standard that leads the New York Times to capitalize Black but not white.

If you so much as hint that you might be in favor of stricter immigration enforcement here or elsewhere, you are a de facto racist by the Cult.

If you express one slight positive sentiment about Donald Trump, you are excommunicated.

For years, most of us took this abuse silently, because we didn’t want to rock the boat, lose our jobs, or deal with the Cult’s drama. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been at some social event and some white liberal woman will suddenly start going on about her TDS without provocation. I don’t need more drama in my life so I usually just nod. But will I do that now?

Will you?

I’m not calling for violence. Some are. And some violence is going to happen. People are fed up and many believe this is the shot that has started the second civil war.

But the time for being nice, polite, and silent is over.

I’m calling people out on their abuse.

I’m not going to let it slide if I see something in a work or school environment that supports the Cult.

I will complain to the ombudsman. I will make some noise. I will not be silent anymore.

I fear that others will be much more harsh in responding to years of Cult abuse. It’s already started.

A really stupid asshole decided it was a smart idea to show up at a Charlie Kirk vigil and shout “Fuck Charlie Kirk.” He got beat down by the crowd. Why did he think it was OK to do this? Because in the past, conservatives, unlike the Antifa left, would have been peaceful. Not anymore.

I noticed in the video that the cops weren’t lifting a finger to help the guy, who was still stupidly yelling his hate despite a conservative warning him that he just saved his life (by extricating him from the pileup).

People are done. They have had it with leftist abuse.

Everyone is feeling it. Here is an X post from Konstantin Kisin:



I hope I'm wrong. But tonight feels like some sort of invisible line has been crossed that we didn't even know was there. The last time I felt like this was 9/11 when it was clear, without knowing the how and the what, that the world was about to change forever. Like the rules of the game had been permanently altered and there was simply no going to back to the innocent, peaceful past. I didn't feel like this when an attempt was made on President Trump's life. If I had to rationalise why I didn't, I guess it's because several US Presidents have been shot at and even assassinated. Somehow it was within the realms of the possible, no matter how awful. But to murder a young father simply for doing debates and mobilising young people to vote for a party that represents half of America? This is something else. Charlie's death is a tragedy for his wife, his children and his family. I don't pray often. I am praying for them tonight. But I fear his murder will be a tragedy for all of us in ways we will only understand as time unfolds. I hope I'm wrong.

And here’s another comment I found on Patriots.win:

I'm posting this constantly, to get the word out, sorry if you've seen me put this up elsewhere today: After watching the horrible shit unfold today, I realized he would never again hug his children. There are a bunch of videos of him on X right now interacting with them, especially his daughter. She looks about the same age as my daughter. She happened to come in and I picked her up and kissed her and squeezed her. I knew right away something was different, and we are not going back, ever, to how things were before. This is a 9/11 type event. You do not go back over the line at this point, not that I thought the Left was ever going to, but this was it. Charlie Kirk was not an extremist. He was not a politician. He was not even ultra-conservative. He was not starting riots, he was not denouncing people. He was a moderate-conservative who went to talk to people. He was still killed anyway, in broad daylight. The media, leftists, even plain liberals, are celebrating this, by the millions. Not some fringe; a large bulk of them. Saying he deserved it, dehumanizing him, calling him a bigot, a Nazi, and all the usual things. I realized, then and there what that means: If they could get away with it, they would do the SAME to you and I. Most of us here (and a good chunk of conservatives in general) are to the right of Charlie, and the Left is saying that his views justify killing him. What would they do to you or I if they could do it? The other conclusion I came to, is that it is time to get out of liberal states, or states that don't have stand your ground laws. We are heading down a slope of rapidly normalized violence against conservatives. The Left is FILLED with mentally-ill individuals. The leaders of the Left know this. Calling us Nazis, bigots, whatever, is all aimed at the same thing. To dehumanize us. It's one of the steps in genocide; dehumanize your victims so that the threshold it takes for someone to kill them is lowered. The thing is, we are heading to the point where it's not just the severely mentally ill Leftists that see us as dehumanized enough to murder. We're heading to the point where the somewhat mentally ill see us as stripped of enough humanity. That's what leaders on the Left want. They are going to keep pounding away, stripping away our humanity until practically everyone on the Left sees us as fair game. The thing is, they have changed the "definition" of bigot, Nazi, whatever, so that now we actually do fit their twisted definition. Want people to come her legally? Don't want your daughter getting murdered in a locker-room by some guy? Want to go to church and be left in peace? Those are part and parcel with their definition of "right-wing" extremism and bigotry which a priori justifies killing you. This is reality. This is the Left today. The action you have to consider taking, imminently: If you are in a moderately to heavily blue state, it is time to get out. For your family's sake. There are some states that have blue cities but the rest is fairly red, but even then, what are the laws around weapons and self-defense? You need to be able to defend yourself against what comes next. You NEED to be armed, preferably every member of your family, both within your house, and with a daily carry weapon. Because within a few years, letting slip in public that you're conservative is going to be a potentially deadly mistake. We are accelerating towards balkanization. If you can't conceal carry and stand your ground, you're a target where you live. That's just the sad truth. You can either get out now, or fight your way out later. Find a state that is slightly conservative...you migrating there actually has an impact, if enough people do it, the state becomes deep red. Or find a battleground and go there, you just helped tip the scales. Remember, you were a bigot somehow if you didn't want to jab yourself with an experimental vaccine. You were a racist if you didn't venerate a drug-dealing fentanyl addict. You were fired from your jobs if you posted anything about not wanting men leering at your daughter in the locker-room. These people want you removed from society. Every time they make an excuse for political violence against the Right, like blaming Trump's "rhetoric", what are they really saying? Killing conservatives is not THAT bad, there are reasons it can be justified. What else does that mean? THEY have, within them, in some capacity, the ability to kill someone who is conservative. I don't care if it's your neighbor, your friend, a family member. These people are eeeever so slowly being stripped of their ability to see you as a human being with rights and a family. Trump needs to step on the throats of the people spreading this message. Find who is funding the "protests". Find who is committing sedition and funding it. Declare BLM, Antifa, and others terrorist organizations. I don't care if we have to live in a military state for a year or two. Stomp the life out of these organizations. Put the people in that Soros/Gates mold on trial for treason or sedition. Hang them. Knocking off low-level patsies is not enough. This needs to stop now. Because Charlie is pretty far from an extreme conservative, and if they are coming for people like that, publicly, within the decade they will be coming for EVERYONE on forums like this as well.

He’s not wrong. The Cult is simply a continuation of a centuries old demonic force that was responsible for everything from the beheadings in the French “Revolution” to the deadly struggle sessions when Mao took over China.

A Maoist “struggle session” was a forced public humiliation where brainwashed crowds denounced and beat accused “enemies,” extracting false confessions and often handing victims over to prisons or labor camps; many died from summary executions, brutal beatings, torture, or the harsh conditions and mistreatment that followed.

The Cult has been doing this to us for years virtually.

First, I am not condoning proactive violence, but I do think the advice above is sound. People do need to get prepared. There is a good chance that the Cult and its shadowy bankrollers are going to take back the USA from MAGA, and we are looking at a Gavin Newsom presidency in 2028. You think the Cult was bad under Biden? Wait until Newsom gets into power.

The time is now to stand up – peacefully, if possible – and deprogram the Cult before the Cult completely takes over.

At minimum, speak up when you are able. So many Democrats are that way because they are followers. If they see the majority swinging in another direction, many will start to follow suit.

Try to break the programming. I’m quite serious when I say we should all be studying NLP and quick hypnosis techniques. The people on the left are brainwashed. Let’s break that programming with new programming. Learn how to insert subliminal suggestions into your conversations with them...because they’ve lost the capacity to mentally reason, you need to hit them emotionally and subconsciously.

Get organized. Don’t sit on the sidelines. Join a group, donate some money, volunteer to count ballots at the next election. Show up at the school board meetings and give them hell.

Put aside your petty concerns and vote in the midterms – hold your nose and vote Republican. The Cult has taken over the Libertarian party too...give up on that for now.

Do you have any other suggestions that do not involve violence? Please post them below.

And God help us all.

Please consider donating to my tip jar and help support my writing. Thank you.

DONATE

Share

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.