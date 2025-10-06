MEMBERSHIP DRIVE: Our goal is to get 5,000 subscribers by November 1. Please share and invite others, and consider upgrading your subscription!

Maybe 20 years ago the “false left/right paradigm” was an apt description of our nation’s quandary. Today the term does not apply. The leftists and the globalists have become one body, one entity. They are the same enemy, working hand-in-hand. You cannot defeat the leftists without defeating the globalists, and you cannot defeat the globalists without defeating the militant leftists (and by the way, Neo-Cons are also leftists). -Brandon Smith, Alt-Market.us

Was Charlie Kirk’s assassination the start of the second Civil War? History may view it that way.

The United States appears to be entrenched in what can be best described as a “soft civil war”—a simmering, decentralized conflict characterized by ideological clashes, sporadic violence, institutional resistance, and challenges to federal authority without widespread military engagement - yet.

This isn’t a full-blown war but a growing struggle where factions contest control through protests, obstructions, and targeted attacks, eroding national peace and unity.

Key incidents underscore this reality. For instance, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was denied access to a public restroom in a government building in Broadview, Illinois, during an ICE operation amid escalating tensions with local officials and protesters. Noem and her team were blocked from the facility, which she slammed as “shameful” treatment by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s administration, framing it as active sabotage of federal immigration enforcement.

This wasn’t just a petty denial; it was a line in the sand. The bathroom blockage occurred against a backdrop of violent protests where federal agents continually face physical confrontations, often and aided and abetted by local governments.

In Illinois and beyond, Antifa terrorists have clashed with agents, with some literally trying to kill ICE agents by ramming vehicles into ICE agents.

Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked—rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon. I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way. If you see a law enforcement officer today, thank them.

-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

These aren’t isolated scuffles; they reflect a pattern of militant resistance, with Antifa launching “waves of violent riots” and doxxing officers, per DHS statements.

In Portland, allegations of police obstruction further fuel this narrative. Local law enforcement has been accused of hindering federal efforts against Antifa insurgents, with reports suggesting Portland police have failed to intervene or even coordinated with protesters, allowing them to control streets and target ICE operations. Chicago police have also been allegedly directed to not help ICE agents under attack. This creates de facto zones of anarchy where federal authority is contested, which puts the United States in a dangerous position of total government collapse.

Together, these events illustrate a broader breakdown. Clashes between federal agents and local activists or authorities, amplified by political rhetoric, show a nation fractured along ideological lines, where one side views these violent actions as legitimate resistance and the other as insurgency.

How Trump Could Lose the PR War: Mainstream Media Ignoring or Downplaying Antifa Violence

Even as President Trump and his allies spotlight these incidents to rally support for law-and-order policies, they risk losing the public relations battle due to how mainstream media handles the narrative. Outlets like CNN, The Guardian, and ABC News often frame protests as responses to “federal overreach” or “immigration crackdowns,” downplaying the violent tactics of Antifa insurgents.

For example, while DHS reports detail Antifa’s role in attacks on law enforcement and infrastructure, media coverage frequently minimizes this, focusing instead on protester arrests or federal agents’ use of force, as seen in recent stories about the Broadview clashes.

This selective reporting skews public perception, portraying Trump-aligned figures like Noem as aggressors in a “feud” with local Democrats, rather than victims of obstruction or outright terrorism.

Even News Nation’s report on the ICE cars being rammed focused on how the woman attacker (who had a semi-automatic weapon) was shot by ICE vs. her attempt to kill ICE officers:

If violence escalates—such as more vehicle attacks on ICE—mainstream outlets might underreport Antifa’s involvement, labeling it as “clashes” or “unrest” without emphasizing the insurgent nature.

Consequently, Trump could appear as the instigator, alienating moderates and swinging public opinion against his narrative of defending against “domestic terrorists.” In a media landscape where left-leaning violence is ignored or contextualized as justified resistance, the Trump administration’s messaging risks getting drowned out.

How Democrats Are Enabling the Chaos

Democrats are often depicted in these events as enablers of the unrest through their resistance to federal enforcement and tolerance of activist tactics.

“The leadership of the Democrat Party has become consumed with hate,” Earl-Sears said Saturday night in Fredericksburg. “Try to name a Democrat leader who hasn’t called the president Hitler. Try to name one who hasn’t said Republicans and our policies are an existential threat to democracy.”



“No, I am not saying Democrat leaders are committing violence—although Jay Jones fantasizes about murdering Republican children. I’m saying this: the leadership of the Democrat Party is inciting violence as a strategy to win power.”

-Real Clear Politics

In Illinois, Governor Pritzker’s administration has been criticized for blocking Noem’s access and opposing ICE raids, which Noem and Trump allies view as deliberate sabotage that empowers protesters.

Similarly, in Portland, Democrat-led local governments and police have been accused of obstructing federal operations, allowing Antifa groups to operate with minimal interference—reports suggest police have stood by during attacks or even pushed back against federal involvement.

By politicizing ICE operations as “unhinged” or refusing to fully support crackdowns, Democratic leaders are seen as tacitly enabling chaos. This includes downplaying Antifa’s violence in public statements, which emboldens insurgents and deepens divisions. Such actions create an environment where local defiance undermines national security efforts, fueling the perception that Democrats prioritize ideological opposition over stability, thereby exacerbating the soft civil war.

Hot Civil War Dangers

The simmering soft civil war in America, marked by ideological clashes, targeted violence against federal agents, and institutional sabotage in Democrat-led cities, could ignite into a full-blown hot civil war if unchecked tensions explode.

Hundreds of activists trained Sunday in Oakland in tactics to “resist” President Donald Trump’s agenda, including opposing federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain illegal aliens. -Breitbart

At the heart of this powder keg lies the insidious coordination between Democrats and shadowy globalist elites, who are hell-bent on overthrowing Trump and shredding the U.S. Constitution through orchestrated chaos, from enabling Antifa insurgents to manipulating international alliances that erode American sovereignty. If this unholy alliance succeeds in demonizing patriots while downplaying the left’s own orchestrated unrest, the result won’t be mere protests but widespread armed confrontations.

Want a clue we are close? Tell a diehard Democrat you voted for Trump (whether you did or not) and see how they respond to you.

What You Can Do

The left wins because most of their voters live in a bubble and don’t know what’s really going on. Follow independent journalists like Andy Ngo on X and start sharing video clips of Antifa’s violence to your Democrat connections. Part of this war is a PR war, and you can do your part to break through the mainstream coverup of leftist violence.

