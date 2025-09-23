Not that long before October 7, 2023, a day that serves as a dividing line in my mind, my neighborhood erupted into riots. The supposed cause? A police officer shot a black person. I believe it happened in another state. There were “protests” that turned into riots and looting. The Apple Store downtown was broken into, and in my little neighborhood small businesses had their windows smashed and their merchandise stolen. The local liquor store’s windows were all broken when the rioters came to get some liquor to wash down their rage.

I cowered in my apartment with the lights off, holding my cat close. I am a white woman living alone. I live with constant low grade fear, punctuated by moments when the fear is high. I am not irrational or paranoid. I’ve lived in urban areas for more than half of my adult life, and I used to feel safe. Not anymore. Not since 2020.

“George Floyd” and “F*&k the cops” are still written in graffiti everywhere near here, only surpassed by “Hamas Lives” and “Free Palestine,” which are now ubiquitous. I’m surprised I haven’t seen profanity written about Charlie Kirk yet. Maybe the anarchists ran out of spray paint.

When I woke up the morning after the riots in fall of 2023, I looked out the window and saw glass. My walk to the trolley was like the old song, “Walking on Broken Glass,” except it was literal, not a metaphor. Small delis owned for years and years by local business owners, mostly Asian, were smashed. The CVS nearby closed after its windows were destroyed and its stock looted, so people could not get their prescriptions in the neighborhood for months. The locally owned pharmacy closer by had already taken to putting down steel doors over its windows each and every night.

After the liquor and the stolen merchandise was used up, there were consequences. The liquor store was closed for a long time. Children had to walk over glass that took months to get cleaned up. You couldn’t buy the things you would normally get at local stores and delis because they were smashed and looted, and people who poured their life’s work and their savings into the American dream of owning their own business took months or years to rebuild, or never rebuilt at all.

Flash forward to the last twelve days.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated, and conservatives, evangelical Christians, and just plain normal people worldwide were moved to tears, sorrow, horror, fear and anger. Our response? Lighting candles in his memory, going to prayer vigils, going to church or synagogue, doubling down on our own prayer lives, and many came out for or watched his memorial service.

No glass smashed. No stores looted. No law enforcement officers harmed, harassed or threatened.

We burn candles, they burn cities. I didn’t make that up - I read it in many places. I can’t take credit, but I think it’s a wonderful summary of where things stand.

Mrs. Kirk’s speech last night was a model of grace, calm, and forgiveness. I bet half the people in the stadium and watching wished that she were already the President. She brings the kind of gravitas that we used to expect in world leaders to the stage every time she speaks. We seem to have given up on our world leaders, but Mrs. Kirk raises the bar. I pray for her safety, for her children, and that God will guide her to make the right decisions in the months and years ahead.

As she said at the end of her speech, “God bless you. God bless America.”

A virtual bouquet of roses for Mrs. Kirk.