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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
Jun 2

Stephanie, miss hearing about your progress through school and life. Hope your health issues have settled down some. :)

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
7d

I nominate Karmelo Anthony's guilty conviction.

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