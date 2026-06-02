A reminder of the political insanity during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic - social distancing “saved lives” until the George Floyd protests happened - and suddenly it was OK to be outside screaming your head off in a large mob.

The alleged “public health” officials who quickly pivoted their heads like Linda Blair in the Exorcist claimed that racism was a pandemic - which apparently nothing but a lot of bodies squished together in urban areas would magically resolve overnight.

Aren’t there other ways to fix “racism” than shouting in the streets? These people need to be more creative.

The real victim of racism in the entire George Floyd debacle was police officer Derek Chauvin, who was deemed guilty of murder simply for being white - despite the fact that two of the other cops on scene were not white (one Asian, and another with a knee on Floyd’s back was also black).

The pernicious hateful racism against Derek Chauvin presumed - without a shred of actual evidence - that Chauvin was “obviously” motivated by anti-black racism, instead of simply abiding by police procedures to subdue a man who was wildly high on drugs that can make a person prone to violence.

Was there any actual evidence from Chauvin’s past that he was a racist? Nope. But the progressive left decided he must be - after all, he’s a white cop.

The left will claim you cannot be racist against white people, that somehow racism only happens when power and privilege join forces. But what about the power of the leftist media campaign that painted Chauvin a “racist” in the first place? Who can fight that?

The left loves to claim that anything someone right of center says is “without evidence” if it disagrees with their narrative. However, in this case, “without evidence” is entirely true. The left decided, in a heartbeat, that Derek Chauvin maliciously killed George Floyd because he was a hateful racist in his heart. This is patently unfair, unkind, and shows how truly hateful the left is - they project racism often when there is none.

In the years following I have seen zero evidence that Chauvin was or is actually a racist. But I have definitely seen how racist the left has become. It’s gotten so bad now that they’ll lump Jews in with “white oppression” because the anti-white hatred has gone so far down the rabbit hole as to become a sick parody of itself.

While Chauvin unfairly rots in jail, one wonders what sort of racial incident the Democrats will hype up this summer in an attempt to rig the midterms. Whatever it is, expect it to be as ugly as it is nonsensical.

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