Thank you for sharing this. A few years ago I likely would have dismissed your experience on the sidewalk as no big deal, or not a sign of anything. Anyone who doubts your story should check out YouTube videos of Nate Friedman, Nick Shirley, Cam Higby, Caitlin Bennett/Liberty Hangout (and Rebel News, which is Canada, Australia, sometimes the U.K. and Ireland but the only difference between the U.S. and those countries is it's much worse there than here). All of these kids (and they're all 30s or younger) are routinely verbally harassed, stalked and often physically assaulted by leftists simply for showing up at public events with a camera and a microphone and asking them questions. I don't even agree with most of the political viewpoints of these YouTubers but the behavior of the progressives is beyond the pale. Most of the leftists screaming at and viciously insulting the Gen-Z YouTubers are adults who are much older. I'm not sure how life-threateningly dangerous any of these people are, but their intolerance and rage at any ideas they don't agree with is utterly disturbing. Most seem insane.

In Cam Higby's recent post from post-Charlie Kirk, a trans activist at the University of Washington quad has an unhinged (to put it mildly) meltdown and tries repeatedly to bait Cam into a fistfight. In Nate Friedman's coverage of a recent leftist march in New York, an older man who works (IIRC) in the public school system goes ballistic and physically assaults Nate. Caitlin Bennett's visits to universities and Florida farmer's markets usually result in profane, sometimes violent mobs.

I was of the left, even progressive, for decades. No more. I have nothing in common with these people anymore. I am not a Republican, but if voting that way keeps the Leftists out, I will.

2 replies
TheGreatAwakening
April - I will be your friend; we are like-minded on these topics, and I am very pro-Israel. I am super tired of the distorted, cherry-picked narrative on that topic. I am sorry you had that experience, but thank you for writing so eloquently about it!

Someone just shared with me this tweet ... dark humor... https://x.com/DavidMKeyes/status/1968305547205378494?t=Kf2S9UdnOPdLH_hA7G3SBQ&s=08 (A parody about an app that reminds people to always blame Israel).

