I was taking a Sunday morning walk in the summer of 2023, taking pictures of flowers and chatting on the phone with my best friend who lives a few states away. As a ghostwriter, I was working on a piece for a friend who is an American living in Sweden. I described the piece on the phone to my friend.

“It’s about trans women in women’s sports,” I told her. “My friend in Sweden is a runner, and she talks about how people who have the muscle and skeletal structure of men competing against women will always win, pushing women out of competitive sports.”

My friend and I agreed that this was absurd, as obviously people with men’s bodies should not be allowed to compete against women in physical sports. It seemed clear to both of us, no less so to my friend, who happens to have transitioned from male to female as an adult. My friend wants nothing to do with the trans lobby or activists, and merely wants to live her life without bothering anyone or being bothered. Trans activists, she has told me many times, make life more difficult for people like her who have completely surgically transitioned and just want to go about their own business.

I remember exactly where I was on the streets of my neighborhood. I was just about to pass a small park where I used to sit in meditation with a group of friends, some of whom do not speak to me now because of their “pro-Palestine” activism. My neighborhood, once diverse and beautiful, is now an enclave of leftist and anarchists mixed in with working class black people, the leftists wearing keffiyehs, the black people trying to avoid the gun violence that has engulfed their community just to the west of us. These days, I leave the corner coffee shop and see men with pastel hair wearing dresses. I honestly do not care what anyone wears, and I pass by without a comment other than an occasional polite, “Hello.” But on that day in 2023, there was no politeness to be had.

“Fuck you! Fuck you! Fuck you!” two people screamed at me as they passed me on the sidewalk. I hadn’t seen them coming, either literally or figuratively.

I didn’t get a good look at the people who were shouting at me. It was too much of a shock to process. There I was, having a private phone conversation on a beautiful Sunday morning. There was no one else nearby. The two people looked like large white women but that’s all I could say about them from the glimpse I got.

I was almost too shaken to resume my phone conversation. I think my friend said something to the effect of, “What just happened?”

Indeed.

I am 5’2” and small. I am not a runner. I was a normal person attempting a morning walk. I was verbally attacked on a sidewalk for speech - not public speech but private speech. The woke mob had come to my sidewalk, and I had no idea what to do.

When I told various friends later, their reaction was somewhere between horror and disbelief. They know I am not the kind of person who makes things up, but the story seemed unreal. “How could this have happened?” sometimes turned into, “This can’t have happened.”

I felt their lack of confidence in my retelling of the story, and it stung. I am not a liar or a hysterical person who is easily threatened. Strangers shouted expletives in a threatening manner on the street, and I was afraid.

“How do you know they were responding to what you said on the phone?” a friend asked me.

“I have never had anyone yell ‘Fuck you’ at me before, and I can’t think of any other explanation.”

The desperation of my liberal friends to come up with some other reason why these people might be shouting at me was simultaneously upsetting and comical. Why work so hard to find an alternative explanation for this uncivil behavior?

I knew that day in summer 2023 that my days in a “progressive” neighborhood would not be easy. I try to be civil and polite to everyone I meet. The people - I don’t know if they were women, men, or something in between - who verbally assaulted me on that summer morning did not give me the chance. There was no discussion, no exchange of ideas, just shouting. It was a threat. They did not physically hurt me but their intent was clearly to frighten, to silence. And I wasn’t even making a public statement… then.

Since then, I have become more political in my writing. I’ve had friends cut me off over my pro-Israel writings. I’ve had friends question my sanity because I questioned the Democrats, and for the first time in my life voted Republican. One friend said that something evil had taken hold of me. Liberal friends do not disagree on the substance of issues, they attack my character.

My trans friend who overheard the verbal attack? She moved out of a big city and lives in a small town where she is a successful business owner. She goes about her life as a woman, not as a “trans” person, and she attends Republican Party fundraisers. She is a normal person, living a normal life, not a political statement. Like many fully transitioned people, she wishes the trans activists would fall into the river or the sea. Any river, any sea.

For family reasons, I am here for now. I try to make the best of it, and remind myself that the crazies out there do not read the conservative press. I might get hit by a car that runs a stop sign, but the most the wacko progressives are likely to do is shout.

Still, the shouting is a threat. As they show when they celebrate the death of Charlie Kirk, these are people who might not kill me themselves, but they would stand aside if someone else did. There are places that are not safe for conservatives, especially those of us who are unarmed and unlikely to win a fight. I saw the future then, and it’s worse now.

I will try to stay safe. I will remain civil, to those with whom I agree and to those with whom I disagree. I hope you can do the same.

April Smith blogs at Change Anything With April and attempts to stay alive while taking pictures of flowers in a big blue city that is turning purple.